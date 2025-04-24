Thursday, April 24, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Requiem masses for Pope Francis

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 23: In a solemn tribute to His Holiness Pope Francis, the Archdiocese of Shillong is holding a series of Requiem masses to honour the late Pontiff, who passed away on April 21, at his residence in Domus Sanctae Marthae in Vatican City.
A special Requiem Mass was conducted at 5:30 pm on Wednesday and will be held again on Thursday and Friday at the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, Laitumkhrah, and at all parishes of the Archdiocese at timings decided by individual parishes.
On Saturday, the day of Pope Francis’ funeral at the Vatican, a final Requiem Mass will be held at 10 am at the Cathedral and across all parishes.
The Vatican is to hold the funeral of the 266th Roman Pontiff on Saturday and churches in Shillong have opened their doors to mourners seeking to offer prayers and participate in special services.
The faithful will also be able to join the global community through online platforms as the Funeral Mass from Saint Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City, begins at 1:30 pm (IST).
Pope Francis, as per his will, will be laid to rest at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, becoming the first Pope in over a century to be buried outside St. Peter’s Basilica.

Hit-and-run case: Deborah’s son surrenders
Tura MP demands end to coal illegalities

