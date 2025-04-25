Friday, April 25, 2025
Cambodia on verge of achieving malaria-free goal: PM Hun

By: Migrate Admin

Phnom Penh, April 25: Cambodia is making great progress towards achieving its malaria-free target by the end of 2025, Prime Minister Hun Manet said. In a message to mark the National Malaria Day on Friday, he said the Southeast Asian country reported only 355 malaria cases in 2024, a significant drop of 75 per cent compared to 2023.

The prime minister added that the kingdom had reported zero deaths from the disease since 2018 and no local Plasmodium Falciparum cases since 2024. “Cambodia is on the verge of achieving a malaria-free goal by the end of 2025,” Hun Manet said, urging all stakeholders to continue to support the country to achieve the target.

Huy Rekol, director of the National Center for Parasitology, Entomology and Malaria Control, said malaria diagnostic tests and treatments have been highly effective in Cambodia, with Artesunate/Mefloquine, or ASMQ, being 100 per cent safe and efficacious against malaria, Xinhua news agency reported. “This progress has put Cambodia in the category of successful countries in eliminating malaria,” he told Xinhua.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne infectious disease that is typically found in forest and mountainous provinces, especially during rainy seasons. To avoid being bitten by malaria-carrying mosquitoes, Rekol advises people living in malaria-risk areas to sleep under insecticide-treated mosquito nets at all times.

Symptoms can be mild or life-threatening. Mild symptoms are fever, chills and headache. Severe symptoms include fatigue, confusion, seizures, and difficulty breathing. Infants, children under 5 years, pregnant women and girls, travellers and people with HIV or AIDS are at higher risk of severe infection.

Malaria can be prevented by avoiding mosquito bites and with medicines. Treatments can stop mild cases from getting worse. Malaria mostly spreads to people through the bites of some infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Blood transfusion and contaminated needles may also transmit malaria.

The first symptoms may be mild, similar to many febrile illnesses, and difficulty to recognise as malaria. Left untreated, P. falciparum malaria can progress to severe illness and death within 24 hours.

IANS

Previous article
15.43 lakh new workers enrolled for benefits under ESI Scheme in Feb
Next article
Apple may shift entire iPhone assembly for US to India by next year: Report

Related articles

NATIONAL

Delhi court orders Medha Patkar’s release after arrest in L-G defamation case

New Delhi, April 25: Offering relief to activist Medha Patkar, a Delhi court on Friday ordered her release...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU Asst. Professor files police complaint against NEHUSU president, 5 Union members over ‘assault’

Shillong, April 25: Dr. Alok Singh, Assistant Professor in the Hindi Department of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) filed...
NATIONAL

Rahul Gandhi in Kashmir, meets those injured in Pahalgam terror attack

Srinagar, April 25: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Kashmir on Friday, met those injured in...
NATIONAL

Security forces apprehend 7 militants in Manipur, recover arms and stolen cars

Imphal, April 25: Security forces in Manipur arrested seven militants belonging to different banned outfits from Imphal East...

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

