Friday, April 25, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

National Herald case: Delhi court declines to take cognisance of ED’s charge sheet against Sonia, Rahul

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 25: A court here on Friday declined to issue notice to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the alleged National Herald money laundering case as it asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to bring more documents on record in respect of the charge sheet filed against political heavyweights.

A special court of the Rouse Avenue Courts was hearing the ED’s arguments on taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne asked the federal anti-money laundering agency to first place the requisite documents on record and remove the defects.

As the ED contended that the court can take cognisance of a prosecution complaint without hearing the accused and, therefore, notices should be issued to the Gandhis and others accused. the judge said: “I cannot pass such an order until satisfied.”

The court posted the matter for hearing on May 2. The federal anti-money laundering agency recently filed a prosecution complaint against senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald case. Others named in the charge sheet include Congress Overseas Chief Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and others.

The charge sheet, filed before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Courts, values the alleged proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 988 crore. It is alleged that the Congress leadership had misappropriated property belonging to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the original publisher of the National Herald, by converting public trusts into personal assets.

The National Herald, a newspaper established by Jawaharlal Nehru and other prominent leaders in 1938, was originally aimed at representing the liberal voice within the Indian National Congress. Published by AJL, the National Herald was a critical tool for Congress during the freedom struggle and post-independence years.

Alongside the English publication, AJL also published newspapers in Hindi and Urdu. However, the paper ceased operations in 2008 due to mounting debts exceeding Rs 90 crore. The controversy over its assets came into focus in 2012 when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint in a trial court, alleging that Congress leaders had engaged in cheating and breach of trust in the process of acquiring AJL.

According to Swamy, the firm Young Indian Ltd — in which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are majority stakeholders — acquired control over the newspaper’s vast assets through a “malicious” takeover aimed at benefiting the party leadership personally.

In the course of the investigation, the ED found that the accused, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, used Young Indian to acquire AJL’s assets at a nominal price of Rs 50 lakh. The probe agency claimed that Young Indian, beneficially owned by the Gandhis, effectively took control of AJL’s properties while undervaluing their market worth. In November 2023, the ED attached immovable properties valued at Rs 661 crore and AJL shares worth Rs 90.2 crore, terming them suspected proceeds of crime.

IANS

Previous article
MSCPCR Chairperson Agatha wants in toto implementation of child safety guidelines in schools
Next article
US supports India’s ‘hunt’ for those behind ‘horrific Islamist terrorist attack’ in Pahalgam, says Gabbard

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Diplomatic reset with Pakistan would be a lose-lose game for Bangladesh

New Delhi, April 25: "Unforeseen circumstances" have forced Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to...
INTERNATIONAL

US supports India’s ‘hunt’ for those behind ‘horrific Islamist terrorist attack’ in Pahalgam, says Gabbard

Washington, April 25:  Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence (DNI), on Friday said that the United States supports...
MEGHALAYA

MSCPCR Chairperson Agatha wants in toto implementation of child safety guidelines in schools

SHILLONG, April 25: Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) Chairperson Agatha K Sangma has called...
News Alert

Panchayat elections: Assam BJP to unveil manifesto on April 26

Guwahati, April 25: The Assam BJP will unveil the party's panchayat election manifesto at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Diplomatic reset with Pakistan would be a lose-lose game for Bangladesh

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 25: "Unforeseen circumstances" have forced Pakistan's...

US supports India’s ‘hunt’ for those behind ‘horrific Islamist terrorist attack’ in Pahalgam, says Gabbard

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, April 25:  Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence...

MSCPCR Chairperson Agatha wants in toto implementation of child safety guidelines in schools

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 25: Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of...
Load more

Popular news

Diplomatic reset with Pakistan would be a lose-lose game for Bangladesh

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 25: "Unforeseen circumstances" have forced Pakistan's...

US supports India’s ‘hunt’ for those behind ‘horrific Islamist terrorist attack’ in Pahalgam, says Gabbard

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, April 25:  Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence...

MSCPCR Chairperson Agatha wants in toto implementation of child safety guidelines in schools

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 25: Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge