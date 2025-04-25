Friday, April 25, 2025
US supports India’s ‘hunt’ for those behind ‘horrific Islamist terrorist attack’ in Pahalgam, says Gabbard

By: Agencies

Washington, April 25:  Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence (DNI), on Friday said that the United States supports India’s “hunt” for the perpetrators of the “horrific Islamist terrorist attack” in Pahalgam that took place earlier this week.

The top US spy joins a stream of American leaders and officials who have condemned the incident and offered support starting with President Donald Trump who had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi just hours after the heinous terror attack on Tuesday.

“We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam,” Gabbard wrote on X. “My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM Narendra Modi and with all the people of India. We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack.”

Gabbard’s “hunt down” message comes amidst escalating Indian response to the terrorist attack, saying it had clear “cross-border” links to Pakistan. India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, ordered Pakistani diplomats to leave and brought down the staffing at missions besides shutting down the land-border crossing at Wagah.

“India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers,” Prime Minister Modi has said. “We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism,” he said.

The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Gabbard has a long-standing relationship with India, going back to her days in the US House of Representatives, where she served a few terms as a Democrat.

She co-chaired the bipartisan India Caucus and also struck up a close relationship with the Modi government. Gabbard became the first member of President Trump’s cabinet in the second term to visit India, in March, during which she met Prime Minister Modi and delivered keynote remarks at the Raisina Dialogue on security affairs.

IANS

Previous article
National Herald case: Delhi court declines to take cognisance of ED’s charge sheet against Sonia, Rahul
Next article
Diplomatic reset with Pakistan would be a lose-lose game for Bangladesh

INTERNATIONAL

Diplomatic reset with Pakistan would be a lose-lose game for Bangladesh

New Delhi, April 25: "Unforeseen circumstances" have forced Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to...
NATIONAL

National Herald case: Delhi court declines to take cognisance of ED’s charge sheet against Sonia, Rahul

New Delhi, April 25: A court here on Friday declined to issue notice to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson...
MEGHALAYA

MSCPCR Chairperson Agatha wants in toto implementation of child safety guidelines in schools

SHILLONG, April 25: Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) Chairperson Agatha K Sangma has called...
Panchayat elections: Assam BJP to unveil manifesto on April 26

Guwahati, April 25: The Assam BJP will unveil the party's panchayat election manifesto at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan,...

