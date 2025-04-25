Friday, April 25, 2025
MEGHALAYA

One held for vile comments on Pahalgam terror attack

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, April 24: A city resident was arrested on Thursday for making anti-national comments on a video of a private news channel from Assam in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack.
East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem confirmed that one Simon Shylla (30), a resident of Umlyngka, had posted anti-national comments on a video aired by a news channel from Assam about the Pahalgam terror attack, using his Facebook account “Man Shylla”.
Shylla had supported the terrorists in their killings and exhorted the terrorists to initiate such attacks on a particular community in the North East, the SP said, adding that he was threatening the unity and integrity of the country.
After ascertaining his identity, police arrested Shylla from his residence at Umlyngka and seized two mobile phones from his possession. He will be produced in the court on Friday.

Previous article
Meghalaya Nuggets
Next article
Illegal coal trade, coke plants: ED conducts raids in SGH

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Marked improvement in Byrnihat air quality

SHILLONG, April 24: Byrnihat, declared the most polluted city in the world in February this year, has seen...
MEGHALAYA

GSWSS set for delay, yet again

SHILLONG, April 24: The Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme Phase III, weighed down by multiple challenges, faces more...
MEGHALAYA

‘No irregularities in Laitumkhrah market project’

Sniawbhalang Dhar dismisses RTI activist’s recent claims SHILLONG, April 24: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Thursday rubbished the...
MEGHALAYA

Villages around Nongkhyllem sanctuary say no to infra project

SHILLONG, April 24: Seven villages surrounding the Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary in Ri-Bhoi have unanimously opposed a proposed eco-tourism...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Marked improvement in Byrnihat air quality

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 24: Byrnihat, declared the most polluted city...

GSWSS set for delay, yet again

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 24: The Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme...

‘No irregularities in Laitumkhrah market project’

MEGHALAYA 0
Sniawbhalang Dhar dismisses RTI activist’s recent claims SHILLONG, April 24:...
Load more

Popular news

Marked improvement in Byrnihat air quality

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 24: Byrnihat, declared the most polluted city...

GSWSS set for delay, yet again

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 24: The Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme...

‘No irregularities in Laitumkhrah market project’

MEGHALAYA 0
Sniawbhalang Dhar dismisses RTI activist’s recent claims SHILLONG, April 24:...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge