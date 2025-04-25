One held for vile comments on Pahalgam terror attack

SHILLONG, April 24: A city resident was arrested on Thursday for making anti-national comments on a video of a private news channel from Assam in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem confirmed that one Simon Shylla (30), a resident of Umlyngka, had posted anti-national comments on a video aired by a news channel from Assam about the Pahalgam terror attack, using his Facebook account “Man Shylla”.

Shylla had supported the terrorists in their killings and exhorted the terrorists to initiate such attacks on a particular community in the North East, the SP said, adding that he was threatening the unity and integrity of the country.

After ascertaining his identity, police arrested Shylla from his residence at Umlyngka and seized two mobile phones from his possession. He will be produced in the court on Friday.