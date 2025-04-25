Illegal coal trade, coke plants: ED conducts raids in SGH

SHILLONG, April 24: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids in several parts of South Garo Hills in connection with alleged illegal coal mining and the operation of unauthorised coke plants.

Sources informed The Shillong Times that the ED simultaneously conducted raids in multiple locations across both Meghalaya and Assam, targeting businessmen from both states.

Approximately 20 sites in South Garo Hills were reportedly raided as part of the operation.

The raids focused on individuals believed to be involved in the management and operation of the suspected illegal mining and coke plants, sources added.

South Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Shailendra Bamaniya confirmed the ED raids and said that information was scarce as no local officials were informed.