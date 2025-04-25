Friday, April 25, 2025
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Pahalgam attack: More countries express solidarity with India, offer support in fight against terrorism

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 25: Ambassadors of Israel, Egypt, Argentina, and Nepal met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Friday, expressing solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism following the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam.

Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand currently visiting India, also called on EAM at his office to express solidarity on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. “Good to meet former PM of New Zealand Helen Clark this evening. Appreciate her support and solidarity on the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Discussed cooperation in health and development,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X after meeting the Kiwi leader. Jaishankar also held a conversation over phone with Faisal bin Farhan, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday’s terrorist attack in which 26 innocent civilians lost their lives and several others were injured. “Had a telecon with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia.

Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages,” the External Affairs Minister said. Earlier in the day, the EAM met Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar and appreciated Israel’s steadfast support in combating cross-border terrorism.

“A good discussion with Ambassador Reuven Azar of Israel in New Delhi today,” said Jaishankar. Azar also took to social media and expressed gratitude to EAM Jaishankar for an engaging discussion. “Thankful for the useful discussion Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. Looking forward to work together to overcome common challenges and untap India and Israel many opportunities!” he posted on X.

The Ambassador of Egypt also called on Jaishankar and offered support in fighting terrorism. “Received Ambassador Kamel Zayed of Egypt. Discussed deepening our strategic partnership. Appreciated Egypt’s support in the fight against terrorism,” the EAM posted on X. Jaishankar met Nepal’s Ambassador Shankar Sharma late afternoon and offered his condolences on the death of a Nepali national in the Pahalgam terror attack.

He further discussed developments in India–Nepal bilateral ties. The Ambassador of Nepal expressed strong solidarity with India following the deadly terror attack. “Shared our deep condolences and firm solidarity with India over the Pahalgam terror attack with EAM S Jaishankar ji today.

He also expressed condolences on the death of a Nepali national, Sudip Neupane. We also reviewed our overall Nepal-India ties,” Shankar Sharma posted on X. EAM Jaishankar also met Argentinian Ambassador Mariano Caucino and welcomed Argentina’s condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The EAM said that both leaders spoke about advancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation between India and Argentina. Meanwhile, several top leaders across the globe dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed their condolences on the death of innocent civilians in the Pahalgam terror attack while condemning the heinous act.

The attack has triggered a string of strong retaliatory diplomatic and strategic actions by India, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, closure of the Attari-Wagah border, and cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals.

IANS

Previous article
Pakistan’s digital frontline: Jokes, memes and savage self-roasts
Next article
Summer plan: ‘Jal Doots’ to provide drinking water to commuters at Delhi bus stops

Related articles

NATIONAL

Summer plan: ‘Jal Doots’ to provide drinking water to commuters at Delhi bus stops

New Delhi, April 25: Volunteers or ‘Jal Doot’ will soon start offering water to commuters waiting for public...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan’s digital frontline: Jokes, memes and savage self-roasts

New Delhi, April 25: While tensions between India and Pakistan escalate post the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, something...
INTERNATIONAL

Diplomatic reset with Pakistan would be a lose-lose game for Bangladesh

New Delhi, April 25: "Unforeseen circumstances" have forced Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to...
INTERNATIONAL

US supports India’s ‘hunt’ for those behind ‘horrific Islamist terrorist attack’ in Pahalgam, says Gabbard

Washington, April 25:  Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence (DNI), on Friday said that the United States supports...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Summer plan: ‘Jal Doots’ to provide drinking water to commuters at Delhi bus stops

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 25: Volunteers or ‘Jal Doot’ will...

Pakistan’s digital frontline: Jokes, memes and savage self-roasts

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 25: While tensions between India and...

Diplomatic reset with Pakistan would be a lose-lose game for Bangladesh

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 25: "Unforeseen circumstances" have forced Pakistan's...
Load more

Popular news

Summer plan: ‘Jal Doots’ to provide drinking water to commuters at Delhi bus stops

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 25: Volunteers or ‘Jal Doot’ will...

Pakistan’s digital frontline: Jokes, memes and savage self-roasts

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 25: While tensions between India and...

Diplomatic reset with Pakistan would be a lose-lose game for Bangladesh

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 25: "Unforeseen circumstances" have forced Pakistan's...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge