Friday, April 25, 2025
Pakistan’s digital frontline: Jokes, memes and savage self-roasts

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 25: While tensions between India and Pakistan escalate post the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, something unexpected is happening online — Pakistani social media has turned into a full-blown comedy show, starring themselves.

Forget memes, this is self-roast season. From X to Instagram, Pakistani netizens are firing off jokes faster than any military response. What started as political tension has turned into a meme war — but with only one side participating… and roasting their own lives in the process. Posts on X and Instagram from people in Pakistan reveal widespread frustration and disillusionment with their government, often expressed through sarcasm and self-mockery about their situation.

As India pulls the plug on the Indus Waters Treaty and rolls out tougher measures, social media is flooded with posts poking fun at Pakistan and its people — and the Internet is not holding back. “Jung karni ho to 9 baje se pehle kar lena, 9:15 pe gas chali jati hai hamari.”

(Schedule your war before 9 PM, gas finishes after that.) “Karachi pe hamla karna ho to phone India mein hi chor ke aana.” (If you’re attacking Karachi, leave your phones back in India – you’ll get nothing here.) “Humne aadhi duniya ka qarza dena hai, koi bhi India ko hamla nahi karne dega, paisa chahiye sabko.” (We owe half the world money — no one will let India attack us, they all want their dues back.) Heroine with “India” labelled on her forehead (angrily): “Main tumhe barbaad kar dungi!” Hero with “Pakistan” labelled on his forehead (looking emotionally wrecked, maybe slightly dramatic): “Main barbaad hona chahta hu…” (A video clip depicting a scene from an Indian movie) And the comedy doesn’t stop there.

The meme madness includes Bollywood clips, self-deprecating jokes, and pure desi sarcasm: A guy dramatically jumping into water: “Isse pehle India paani band kar de, naha leta hoon.” (Let me bathe before India shuts off the water.) A guy pretending to be a corpse: “Come and pretend to be dead while Indian army arrives.”

A soap scene with Akshay Kumar screaming: “Paani kholo sabun aankh mein chala gaya!” (The water supply’s gone again and it burns. #JustPakThings) “Funniest part is Indians threatening to nuke Lahore thinking it’s important. Pakistanis: bro, have you seen the Lahore Qalandars play?” And in case you were wondering — even PSL is not safe from the roastfest. The cherry on top? “Guys war bhi hybrid model pe hoga ya iss baar India Pakistan aaraha hai?” (So is this war on Zoom or is India visiting this time?)

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s infrastructure, economy, and energy crisis are being dragged harder than any international sanctions. Karachi’s air quality? A disaster. Inflation? Sky high. Load-shedding? Clockwork. Forget political analysts. This week, the best geopolitical commentary is coming from meme pages and midnight rants on X. As one user perfectly put it: “Sleep tight, Pakistan. Social media force is awake.”

IANS

Diplomatic reset with Pakistan would be a lose-lose game for Bangladesh
Pahalgam attack: More countries express solidarity with India, offer support in fight against terrorism

