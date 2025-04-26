Saturday, April 26, 2025
SPORTS

Abhinav claims hat-trick as Meghalaya beat Arunachal

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

1st Little Masters Trophy

Shillong, April 25: Abhinav Khanal took a hat-trick to set up a comprehensive seven-wicket victory for Meghalaya against Arunachal Pradesh in the 1st North East Little Masters Trophy 2025, a tournament for U-14 boys, in Guwahati on Friday.
Batting first, Arunachal were dismissed in just over an hour for 41 in 14.1 overs out of the allotted 33. Meghalaya then chased this down in 11.4 overs for the loss of three wickets.
A sensational performance by Abhinav rocked the Arunachal batting line-up with the Meghalaya bowler claiming near-impossible figures of 7/3 in 3.1 overs, which included a hat-trick.
Abhinav bowled Nabam Jamper off the first ball of the 11th over and then proceeded to dismiss the next two batters for golden ducks. He also bagged another scalp off the fifth delivery for four wickets in a single over. He was rightly declared Player of the Match at the end of proceedings.
Arunachal lost two early wickets to Calvin P Syngkli (2/9 in 3 overs) but went from 4/2 to 37 without further loss. However, that is when Abhinav wrecked the opposition, with five batters dismissed without the addition of a single run. Tamser Ngurang top-scored in difficult circumstances for Arunachal with 18 runs before he became Abhinav’s first victim of the day. The other wicket to fall was claimed by Donsrang Chubat Sangma (1/2 in 3 overs).
The chase was simple enough but Meghalaya still lost two batters in run outs and another caught behind. However, Iaisan Khongji (11) and Abdulla Pathaw (10) did enough to get Meghalaya close to the target and Abhinav (6 not out) and Janggo K Marak (1 not out) took the team across the line.
This was Meghalaya’s third and last group match. They had beaten Mizoram by 47 runs in their first outing on April 20 before losing to hosts Assam by nine wickets two days ago.
Meghalaya are thus second in Group A. The top two teams will progress to the semifinals.

Previous article
Pakistan not invited for Azlan Shah Cup
Next article
SRH all but end CSK’s chances

Related articles

SPORTS

SRH all but end CSK’s chances

Chennai, April 25: Pacer Harshal Patel made the best use of a sluggish Chepauk surface as Sunrisers Hyderabad...
NATIONAL

Railway infra, Kashmiri Pandits on terror target; security forces on alert

Srinagar, April 24: Security forces are on high alert after inputs suggested that terrorists are “actively planning” an...
NATIONAL

Houses of 2 LeT terrorists bombed

Srinagar, April 25: The house of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) terrorists, including the prime suspect of the Pahalgam terror...
SALANTINI JANERA

Assam-M’laya simani bidingo agangrikaniko Panchayat election-ni ja·man a·bachengtaigen

SHILLONG: Assam aro Meghalaya a·dok damgnini simarango ong·enggipa golmalrangko namatna gita a·dok damgnini sorkarirang, skanggipa bako ta·raken kamrangko...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SRH all but end CSK’s chances

SPORTS 0
Chennai, April 25: Pacer Harshal Patel made the best...

Railway infra, Kashmiri Pandits on terror target; security forces on alert

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, April 24: Security forces are on high alert...

Houses of 2 LeT terrorists bombed

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, April 25: The house of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let)...
Load more

Popular news

SRH all but end CSK’s chances

SPORTS 0
Chennai, April 25: Pacer Harshal Patel made the best...

Railway infra, Kashmiri Pandits on terror target; security forces on alert

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, April 24: Security forces are on high alert...

Houses of 2 LeT terrorists bombed

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, April 25: The house of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let)...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge