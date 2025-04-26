Saturday, April 26, 2025
NATIONAL

Can’t stay law made by Parliament, Centre tells SC

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Waqf row

New Delhi, April 25: The Centre on Friday sought the Supreme Court to dismiss the pleas challenging validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 and said there cannot be a “blanket stay” on the law as there was a “presumption of its constitutionality”.
In a 1,332-page preliminary counter affidavit, the government defended the contentious law saying that “shockingly” after 2013, there were an addition of over 20 lakh hectare (precisely 20,92,072.536) in waqf land.
“Right before even Mughal era, pre-independence era and post-independence era, the total of waqfs created was 18,29,163.896 acres of land in India,” the affidavit said.
It claimed “reported misuse” of earlier provisions to encroach upon private and government properties.
The affidavit was filed by Shersha C Shaik Mohiddin, joint secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
“Settled position in law that constitutional courts would not stay a statutory provision, either directly or indirectly, and will decide the matter finally.
There is a presumption of constitutionality that applies to laws made by Parliament,” it added.
The Centre went on, “While this court would examine these challenges when the cases are heard, a blanket stay (or a partial stay) without being aware of the adverse consequences of such an order in a generality of cases (even on members of the Muslim community itself) were the petitions to be unsuccessful would, it is submitted, be uncalled for, especially in the context of the presumption of validity of such laws.”
The affidavit said the pleas challenging the Act proceeded on false premise that amendments take away fundamental rights of religious freedom.
It said the court can review a law on the grounds of legislative competence and violation of fundamental rights under Article 32 of the Constitution.
The government said the amendments were undertaken after a very comprehensive, in-depth and analytical study by a parliamentary panel having members from major political parties . (PTI)

Previous article
Pak Rangers refuse to handover BSF jawan

Related articles

SPORTS

Barcelona, Real meet in Copa del Rey final with more than trophy on line

BARCELONA, April 25: Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday with more...
SPORTS

Bologna advance to face AC Milan in Cup final

ROME, April 25: Bologna advanced past Empoli to reach its first Italian Cup final in more than half...
SPORTS

Neeraj Chopra gets hate and abuse for inviting Pakistan’s Nadeem

Grenada’s Anderson Peters, Germany’s Thomas Rohler among top javelin stars unvieled for Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 NEW DELHI, April...
SPORTS

Sports Snippets

Khushi, Tikam among Indians in semis in U-15 & U-17 Boxing AMMAN, (Jordan) April 25: Khushi Chand and Tikam...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Barcelona, Real meet in Copa del Rey final with more than trophy on line

SPORTS 0
BARCELONA, April 25: Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in...

Bologna advance to face AC Milan in Cup final

SPORTS 0
ROME, April 25: Bologna advanced past Empoli to reach...

Neeraj Chopra gets hate and abuse for inviting Pakistan’s Nadeem

SPORTS 0
Grenada’s Anderson Peters, Germany’s Thomas Rohler among top javelin...
Load more

Popular news

Barcelona, Real meet in Copa del Rey final with more than trophy on line

SPORTS 0
BARCELONA, April 25: Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in...

Bologna advance to face AC Milan in Cup final

SPORTS 0
ROME, April 25: Bologna advanced past Empoli to reach...

Neeraj Chopra gets hate and abuse for inviting Pakistan’s Nadeem

SPORTS 0
Grenada’s Anderson Peters, Germany’s Thomas Rohler among top javelin...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge