Pak Army official sparks outrage with throat slit gesture at London protest against J&K terror strike

By: Agencies

London, April 26: In a deeply controversial moment, a senior official from the Pakistan Army inflamed tensions by making a throat-slitting gesture towards a crowd of peaceful demonstrators outside the Pakistan High Commission in London.

The protesters had gathered to voice their anger over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Adding to the provocation, the official was seen holding a poster of Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, using it to mock the Indian protesters.

Captain Abhinandan was famously captured by Pakistani forces in 2019 after his aircraft went down across the Line of Control; he was released two days later in a gesture that was widely publicised. Video footage of the offensive gesture, which surfaced online on Saturday morning, quickly went viral and sparked widespread condemnation.

Social media erupted with anger, calling the act “sick,” “disgusting,” and a “disturbing reminder of the lack of professionalism among Pakistan’s military and diplomatic representatives.” Several online users identified the official in the viral video as Taimur Rahat, who currently serves as the Defence Attache at the Pakistan High Commission in London.

His actions have since drawn sharp criticism from netizens and political commentators alike. Meanwhile, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K on Saturday, which was effectively retaliated by the Indian Army

. “On the night of April 25-26, unprovoked small arms firing was carried out by multiple Pakistan Army posts all across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir. “Own troops responded to the ceasefire violations appropriately with small arms. No casualties have been reported,” a Defence Ministry spokesman said. The Pakistan Army also resorted to small arms firing at some places along the LoC on April 24. The same was effectively retaliated.

IANS

Previous article
Gold smuggling case: Karnataka HC dismisses actress Ranya Rao’s bail plea
Next article
CARS24 lays off nearly 200 employees in restructuring exercise

