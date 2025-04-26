Saturday, April 26, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

CARS24 lays off nearly 200 employees in restructuring exercise

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 26: Autotech platform CARS24 has laid off nearly 200 employees across various functions, as part of a restructuring exercise to meet long-term goals. The e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles said this is a “tough moment”.

“Over the past few weeks, we have had to make the difficult decision to part ways with around 200 of our teammates across various functions. Every person impacted gave this company their time, energy, and belief. That matters deeply, and we are genuinely grateful,” said Vikram Chopra, co-founder and CEO of Cars24, in a blog post.

He denied this decision as an exercise to reduce costs but “about aligning the team and structure with our long-term goals, and correcting where we’ve lost focus.” Cars24 offers a wide range of services, including buying and selling of pre-owned cars, financing, insurance, driver-on-demand and more.

Chopra further stated that over the last few months, “we realised that some projects did not deliver what we expected. Some roles were added too early. A few hypotheses simply didn’t hold when tested. And in some cases, we couldn’t offer the kind of growth or learning that people truly deserve”.

According to him, no more layoffs expected at this time as “this was a specific, intentional reset, not the beginning of a rolling plan”. To those impacted, the company is offering severance support, resume and LinkedIn assistance, mentorship, emotional wellness resources, and access to open roles within its network.

The online pre-owned car retailer platform reported a loss of Rs 498 crore in FY24, compared to Rs 468 crore in FY23, which is a 6.4 per cent increase. The company’s expenses saw 23.3 per cent increase (year-on-year) to Rs 7,461 crore, from Rs 6,053 crore in FY23, as per its financials.

The company’s income increased by 25.1 per cent to Rs 6,917 crore, which was Rs 5,530 crore in FY 23. Income from car sales grew by 24 per cent to Rs 6,400 crore last fiscal, which was Rs 5,164 crore in FY23. In December 2021, the company raised $450 million at a valuation of $3.3 billion. Its major investors include Alpha Wave, SoftBank, Tencent and DST Global, among others.

IANS

Previous article
Pak Army official sparks outrage with throat slit gesture at London protest against J&K terror strike
Next article
BJP extends support to Candle Light Gathering on April 27

Related articles

NATIONAL

Govt issues advisory on media reporting of defence operations

New Delhi, April 26: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday issued an advisory directing all media...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan open for ‘neutral, transparent and credible investigation’ into Pahalgam terror attack: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad, April 26: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed the country's readiness to participate in any...
Health

Sleep well, avoid junk food to keep your liver healthy

New Delhi, April 26: Having a good night's sleep and avoiding junk food is essential to keep the...
INTERNATIONAL

Over two lakh people, top world leaders attend funeral ceremony of Pope Francis at Vatican

Vatican City, April 26: The funeral mass ceremony of Pope Francis, that began Saturday afternoon, India time, in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt issues advisory on media reporting of defence operations

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 26: The Ministry of Information and...

Pakistan open for ‘neutral, transparent and credible investigation’ into Pahalgam terror attack: PM Shehbaz Sharif

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, April 26: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on...

Sleep well, avoid junk food to keep your liver healthy

Health 0
New Delhi, April 26: Having a good night's sleep...
Load more

Popular news

Govt issues advisory on media reporting of defence operations

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 26: The Ministry of Information and...

Pakistan open for ‘neutral, transparent and credible investigation’ into Pahalgam terror attack: PM Shehbaz Sharif

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, April 26: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on...

Sleep well, avoid junk food to keep your liver healthy

Health 0
New Delhi, April 26: Having a good night's sleep...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge