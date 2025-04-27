City merchants, BJP lend support to business shutdown call on Monday

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 26: The Bara Bazar Merchants’ and Shopkeepers’ Association and the State BJP have extended support to the Shillong Citizens Forum’s call for a total shutdown of all businesses in Greater Shillong Agglomeration on Monday in protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.

BJP general secretary Wankitbok Pohshna said it is the BJP’s sacred duty to contribute towards any movement that strengthens national unity.

The party has requested its Mahila Morcha and BJYM members to participate in the candlelight vigil organised by Shillong Citizens Forum in Police Bazar on Sunday.

Extending support to the shutdown call on Monday, the BJP has requested that micro businesses be left out of its purview to avoid losses to financially weaker sections of the community.