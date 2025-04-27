KL Bajoria College sparks natl dialogue on prostitution in India

By Our Special Correspondent

Shillong, April 26: In a bold and groundbreaking move, the Department of Sociology, KL Bajoria College, Shillong on Saturday opened its doors to an extraordinary exchange of ideas and perspectives, hosting the First National Panel Discussion on “Prostitution in India: A Perspective”. The event drew an impressive gathering of some of India’s leading voices in human rights, law, academia, media and social activism.

The panel discussion sought to unearth the deep, often uncomfortable realities surrounding prostitution in India—a subject frequently pushed to the margins of public discourse.

With a sharp focus on the legal, social, religious, and economic dimensions of sex work, the conversations also highlighted the unique challenges faced in Meghalaya.

The distinguished lineup of speakers—Enakshi Ganguly, Lalitha SA, Patricia Mukhim, Dr. Rashi Bhargava, Dr. Binayak Dutta, Sr. Bipul Das, and Bibhudutta Sahu, among others—brought with them a wealth of experience and thought-provoking insights.

Together, they tackled critical themes such as human rights and sex worker agency, health and safety, the impact of digital platforms, and the grey areas of law enforcement and trafficking.

Throughout the session, a recurring message resonated: the need to shift from moralistic judgments to a human rights-based approach.

Speakers called for laws and policies that listen to the lived experiences of sex workers, dismantle stigma, and prioritize dignity and safety over punitive measures.

Local issues unique to Meghalaya added a crucial regional perspective, shedding light on how cultural, economic, and geographic factors intersect in shaping the realities of prostitution in the Northeast.

The need for a database for the number of people involved in prostitution was felt to be important if government is to wean them from this trade, since stark poverty is the main cause driving women, men and transgenders into prostitution.

In an atmosphere charged with empathy, urgency, and hope, the discussion challenged attendees to rethink long-held assumptions and reimagine a more just and compassionate future.

The discussion also focussed on new challenges such as gender fluidity which sees transgenders also as sex workers who are then shunned when they require healthcare facilities.

Speaking at the close of the event, organisers emphasized that the dialogue was only a beginning. “We hope to ignite more conversations and drive policy changes that respect and protect human dignity,” said a representative from K. L. Bajoria College.

The college’s initiative was hailed as a much-needed intervention in a society where discussions on prostitution often remain shrouded in taboo.

As one participant noted, “Real change begins when we dare to talk openly, listen deeply, and act wisely.”