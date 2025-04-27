Sunday, April 27, 2025
MEGHALAYA

KL Bajoria College sparks natl dialogue on prostitution in India

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

By Our Special Correspondent

Shillong, April 26: In a bold and groundbreaking move, the Department of Sociology, KL Bajoria College, Shillong on Saturday opened its doors to an extraordinary exchange of ideas and perspectives, hosting the First National Panel Discussion on “Prostitution in India: A Perspective”. The event drew an impressive gathering of some of India’s leading voices in human rights, law, academia, media and social activism.
The panel discussion sought to unearth the deep, often uncomfortable realities surrounding prostitution in India—a subject frequently pushed to the margins of public discourse.
With a sharp focus on the legal, social, religious, and economic dimensions of sex work, the conversations also highlighted the unique challenges faced in Meghalaya.
The distinguished lineup of speakers—Enakshi Ganguly, Lalitha SA, Patricia Mukhim, Dr. Rashi Bhargava, Dr. Binayak Dutta, Sr. Bipul Das, and Bibhudutta Sahu, among others—brought with them a wealth of experience and thought-provoking insights.
Together, they tackled critical themes such as human rights and sex worker agency, health and safety, the impact of digital platforms, and the grey areas of law enforcement and trafficking.
Throughout the session, a recurring message resonated: the need to shift from moralistic judgments to a human rights-based approach.
Speakers called for laws and policies that listen to the lived experiences of sex workers, dismantle stigma, and prioritize dignity and safety over punitive measures.
Local issues unique to Meghalaya added a crucial regional perspective, shedding light on how cultural, economic, and geographic factors intersect in shaping the realities of prostitution in the Northeast.
The need for a database for the number of people involved in prostitution was felt to be important if government is to wean them from this trade, since stark poverty is the main cause driving women, men and transgenders into prostitution.
In an atmosphere charged with empathy, urgency, and hope, the discussion challenged attendees to rethink long-held assumptions and reimagine a more just and compassionate future.
The discussion also focussed on new challenges such as gender fluidity which sees transgenders also as sex workers who are then shunned when they require healthcare facilities.
Speaking at the close of the event, organisers emphasized that the dialogue was only a beginning. “We hope to ignite more conversations and drive policy changes that respect and protect human dignity,” said a representative from K. L. Bajoria College.
The college’s initiative was hailed as a much-needed intervention in a society where discussions on prostitution often remain shrouded in taboo.
As one participant noted, “Real change begins when we dare to talk openly, listen deeply, and act wisely.”

Previous article
NEHU teachers condemn attack on faculty, demand justice
Next article
City merchants, BJP lend support to business shutdown call on Monday

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

State Convention Centre, Shillong-o Rozgar Mela-ko ong·ata

SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Shri Pabitra Margherita, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax,...
SALANTINI JANERA

Meghalaya Chief Minister Vatican-o Pope Francis-ko gopao dongpaa

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·dokni Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma Sonibar salo Vatican songjinmao Pope Francis-ko gopao dongangpaaha. St Peter's Sqaure-o...
SALANTINI JANERA

NEHU-o professor-ko dokani gimin AUSU rakgen jegalata

SHILLONG: NEHU-ni faculty member Hindi department-oni Dr. Alok Kumar Singh-ko uni an·tangni office chamber-o kragija dokako, Assam University...
NATIONAL

Houses razed, scores detained in massive crackdown in J&K

Srinagar, April 26: Authorities in Kashmir have launched a massive crackdown on terrorists and their sympathisers in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

State Convention Centre, Shillong-o Rozgar Mela-ko ong·ata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and...

Meghalaya Chief Minister Vatican-o Pope Francis-ko gopao dongpaa

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·dokni Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma Sonibar...

NEHU-o professor-ko dokani gimin AUSU rakgen jegalata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: NEHU-ni faculty member Hindi department-oni Dr. Alok Kumar...
Load more

Popular news

State Convention Centre, Shillong-o Rozgar Mela-ko ong·ata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and...

Meghalaya Chief Minister Vatican-o Pope Francis-ko gopao dongpaa

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·dokni Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma Sonibar...

NEHU-o professor-ko dokani gimin AUSU rakgen jegalata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: NEHU-ni faculty member Hindi department-oni Dr. Alok Kumar...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge