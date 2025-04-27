Sunday, April 27, 2025
MEGHALAYA

CM attends Pope’s funeral in Vatican City

By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 26: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma attended the funeral service of His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican City on Saturday.
Joining lakhs of people at St. Peter’s Square, Sangma paid rich tributes to the Supreme Pontiff.
Calling himself as blessed to be part of the funeral service of Pope Francis, he recalled his meeting with the Pope a few years ago.
Sangma said, “Today, even in his funeral, like he did when he was alive, he united people. People from all over the world have come to pay their respects to Pope Francis.”
Sangma had met Pope Francis at the Vatican in December 2022 where he requested the Supreme Pontiff to pray for the state, the nation, and the people.

