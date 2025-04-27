Sunday, April 27, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NEHU teachers condemn attack on faculty, demand justice

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 26: The NEHUTA has condemned the attack on Dr. Alok Singh, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Hindi at NEHU on Thursday. The association said it is deeply concerned and shares the pain and trauma created by the incident.
NEHUTA president, Lakhon Kma, urged the university authorities to initiate due process of investigation and adopt immediate measures to ensure justice for Dr. Singh and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the university.
“This incident is the first of its kind in decades and hopefully the last one. The entire NEHU teaching fraternity has to unite to protect our university,” he said.
Kma believes that the assault sends a wrong signal about NEHU and called for peaceful resolutions to prevent such incidents from happening again.
He also expressed concern that “some actors remotely connected to NEHU” are bolstered by the incident and are making attempts to create enmity on the campus.
Kma emphasized the importance of upholding the sanctity of offices and campuses from outside disruptors who are abusing power to destabilize NEHU.
Assam University students denounce assault
Meanwhile, the Assam University Students’ Union (AUSU) on Saturday condemned the attack on Dr. Alok Singh, stating that it is an attack on the academic freedom, safety, and integrity of the entire university community in Northeast India.
The Union denounced the “attempt to murder” by the NEHUSU president, and demanded that the culprits be nabbed and brought to justice in a time-bound manner.
AUSU demanded that the authorities, whether the state government or the NEHU administration, should not allow attempts to destabilize the academic system, implement the NEP 2020 and maintain law and order in the institute.
“If time-bound action is not taken, we will have to take appropriate action to save the deteriorating academic environment in NEHU,” AUSU warned.

