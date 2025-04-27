Sunday, April 27, 2025
MEGHALAYA

CRIME UPDATE

By: By Our Reporter



Break-in
B Nongtdu of Lower Nongrim Hills, Shillong, lodged a complaint that on April 23 evening, unknown miscreant(s) broke into the room of his tenant and stole one laptop and valuable documents.

Baiasuklang Lyngdoh Nongbri lodged a complaint that on April 23 around 10.30 pm, she found out that unknown miscreant(s) broke into her residence at Nongthymmai Nongshiliang Block-5, Shillong, and stole her gold chain valued around Rs. 2 lakh.

Fraud
A male resident of a locality in South West Khasi Hills lodged a complaint that in May, 2024, two persons, viz. Rajendra and Manisha Kumar, posing themselves as agents of NSDL Bank, cheated him of Rs. 1,61,761 online.
A female resident of South West Khasi Hills lodged a complaint that in February, 2024, unknown person(s) cheated her of Rs. 28,000 online.

Theft
Careful Siangshai lodged a complaint on April 24 that unknown miscreant(s) stole one motorcycle from the under-construction building of her brother at Rymbai village, East Jaintia Hills.

Purse-snatching
A woman lodged a complaint that on April 23 around 1.45 pm, one unidentified miscreant snatched her purse containing Rs. 3,700 and valuable documents at Malki, Shillong.

