NPP leaders pay tributes to Pope Francis

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 26: As a mark of respect to Pope Francis, who was laid to rest at Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome on Saturday, the National Party Youth Front (NPYF) organised a candlelight vigil at the party office.

Party leaders lit candles and offered prayers for Pope Francis.

NPYF president Wailadmiki Shylla, Rajya Sabha member Dr WR Kharlukhi and former MLA James Sangma also paid their respects and participated in the prayers.

Speaking on the occasion, Shylla said recalled how Pope Francis dedicated his life to serving the poor and needy across all communities. He added that Pope Francis’ passing has left a huge void.

James, on the other hand, described Pope Francis as a great church leader who touched the lives of many through his work.