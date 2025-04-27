Sunday, April 27, 2025
MEGHALAYA

DERT holds MTET in state

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 26: The Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT), Shillong, under the Education department, has successfully conducted the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) for both lower primary and upper primary levels.
The examination was conducted at 38 venues across all 12 districts of Meghalaya.
Further, a total of 14,503 candidates applied for the MTET examination for the lower primary level, while 12,813 candidates applied for the upper primary level.

