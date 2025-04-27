Sunday, April 27, 2025
NATIONAL

‘Refrain from live coverage of defence ops, troop movement’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Centre issues advisory to media outlets

New Delhi, April 26: The government asked media outlets on Saturday to refrain from live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces, contending that such reportage may inadvertently help hostile elements.
The advisory comes in the wake of reporting on defence matters following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
“In the interest of national security, all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users are advised to exercise utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations while reporting on matters concerning defence and other security-related operations,” said the advisory by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
“Specifically: No real-time coverage, dissemination of visuals, or reporting based on ‘sources-based’ information related to defence operations or movement should be undertaken,” it stated.
The advisory also said that premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness and the safety of personnel.
The advisory cited past incidents such as the Kargil war, the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008, and the Kandahar hijacking, when “unrestricted coverage had unintended adverse consequences on national interests”. (PTI)

Previous article
Bengal: NIA talks to widow & daughter of Pahalgam victim for over four hours
Next article
Houses razed, scores detained in massive crackdown in J&K

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

State Convention Centre, Shillong-o Rozgar Mela-ko ong·ata

SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Shri Pabitra Margherita, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax,...
SALANTINI JANERA

Meghalaya Chief Minister Vatican-o Pope Francis-ko gopao dongpaa

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·dokni Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma Sonibar salo Vatican songjinmao Pope Francis-ko gopao dongangpaaha. St Peter's Sqaure-o...
SALANTINI JANERA

NEHU-o professor-ko dokani gimin AUSU rakgen jegalata

SHILLONG: NEHU-ni faculty member Hindi department-oni Dr. Alok Kumar Singh-ko uni an·tangni office chamber-o kragija dokako, Assam University...
NATIONAL

Houses razed, scores detained in massive crackdown in J&K

Srinagar, April 26: Authorities in Kashmir have launched a massive crackdown on terrorists and their sympathisers in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

State Convention Centre, Shillong-o Rozgar Mela-ko ong·ata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and...

Meghalaya Chief Minister Vatican-o Pope Francis-ko gopao dongpaa

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·dokni Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma Sonibar...

NEHU-o professor-ko dokani gimin AUSU rakgen jegalata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: NEHU-ni faculty member Hindi department-oni Dr. Alok Kumar...
Load more

Popular news

State Convention Centre, Shillong-o Rozgar Mela-ko ong·ata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and...

Meghalaya Chief Minister Vatican-o Pope Francis-ko gopao dongpaa

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·dokni Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma Sonibar...

NEHU-o professor-ko dokani gimin AUSU rakgen jegalata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: NEHU-ni faculty member Hindi department-oni Dr. Alok Kumar...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge