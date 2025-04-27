Sunday, April 27, 2025
NATIONAL

Houses razed, scores detained in massive crackdown in J&K

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Srinagar, April 26: Authorities in Kashmir have launched a massive crackdown on terrorists and their sympathisers in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, razing homes of the ultras, raiding their safe havens and detaining hundreds of overground workers for questioning, officials said on Saturday.
Houses of six terrorists or their associates have been demolished in the past 48 hours with officials saying similar action will be taken against others involved in terror activities.
Raids were carried out at more than 60 places on Saturday in Srinagar “to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem”, a J&K Police spokesman said.
In Anantnag district, search operations are being carried out round-the-clock as security forces step up vigilance. Mobile vehicle checkpoints have been put up across the district to monitor any suspicious movement, the officials said.
The security forces are going after the known terrorist associates and their sympathisers across the length and breadth of the Valley to create deterrence against any Pahalgam-like attacks, the officials said.
Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states — an incident that has spiked India-Pakistan tensions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the killers would be pursued “to the ends of the earth.”
Mysterious blasts blew up the houses of two active terrorists — Aadil Thoker in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district and Asif Sheikh — in the Tral area of Pulwama district after security forces raided the houses on Thursday night.
While Thoker has been named as one of the three terrorists involved in the gruesome killing of tourists in Pahalgam, Sheikh’s involvement in the attack has also not been ruled out, officials said.
Officials on Saturday said that four houses of the alleged terrorists were demolished in Pulwama, Shopian, Kupwara and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir on Friday night.
The houses belonged to Ahsan ul Haq (Pulwama) who was “trained in Pakistan” in 2018 and had recently “infiltrated” into the Valley; top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Shahid Ahmad Kuttay (Shopian) who was active for the past three to four years and been involved in many anti-national activities; and Zakir Ahmad Ganie (Kulgam), who has been active since 2023 and was under surveillance for his alleged involvement in multiple terror-related activities, the officials said.
The fourth house was blown up by security forces in Kalaroos area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, they said. It belonged to Farooq Ahmad Tedwa and Miskeen Ahmad Tedwa, who are currently operating from Pakistan.
The security forces have also rounded up hundreds of overground workers (OWGs) and their supporters — mostly in four south Kashmir districts — in their bid to track down the terrorists who carried out the attack on Tuesday.
One alleged OWG was killed in firing by terrorists during one such operation in Bandipora district on Friday, officials said.
Altaf Lalli was killed when security forces took him to a terrorist hideout in the Kulnar area of Bandipora district after he pointed out the location of the ultras.
Two policemen were also injured in the firing by the terrorists, who managed to escape, the officials said.
On Saturday, the action shifted to Srinagar where raids were carried out at more than 60 places, including Safakadal, Soura, Pandach Bemina, Shalteng, Lal Bazar and Zadibal areas, they said. (PTI)

Previous article
‘Refrain from live coverage of defence ops, troop movement’

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

State Convention Centre, Shillong-o Rozgar Mela-ko ong·ata

SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Shri Pabitra Margherita, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax,...
SALANTINI JANERA

Meghalaya Chief Minister Vatican-o Pope Francis-ko gopao dongpaa

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·dokni Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma Sonibar salo Vatican songjinmao Pope Francis-ko gopao dongangpaaha. St Peter's Sqaure-o...
SALANTINI JANERA

NEHU-o professor-ko dokani gimin AUSU rakgen jegalata

SHILLONG: NEHU-ni faculty member Hindi department-oni Dr. Alok Kumar Singh-ko uni an·tangni office chamber-o kragija dokako, Assam University...
INTERNATIONAL

Ready to join ‘neutral, transparent’ probe: Pak

Islamabad/Lahore, April 26: Pakistan on Saturday offered to join any “neutral and transparent” probe into the Pahalgam terrorist...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

State Convention Centre, Shillong-o Rozgar Mela-ko ong·ata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and...

Meghalaya Chief Minister Vatican-o Pope Francis-ko gopao dongpaa

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·dokni Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma Sonibar...

NEHU-o professor-ko dokani gimin AUSU rakgen jegalata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: NEHU-ni faculty member Hindi department-oni Dr. Alok Kumar...
Load more

Popular news

State Convention Centre, Shillong-o Rozgar Mela-ko ong·ata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and...

Meghalaya Chief Minister Vatican-o Pope Francis-ko gopao dongpaa

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·dokni Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma Sonibar...

NEHU-o professor-ko dokani gimin AUSU rakgen jegalata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: NEHU-ni faculty member Hindi department-oni Dr. Alok Kumar...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge