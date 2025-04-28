Candlelight vigil expresses solidarity with Pahalgam victims

SHILLONG, April 27: The Shillong Citizens Forum (SCF) held a candlelight vigil at Khyndai Lad on Sunday to honour the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir.

The gathering, held against the backdrop of the old Assembly building in Shillong, attracted hundreds of residents from various communities, age groups, and faiths.

The SCF also reiterated its call for a total shutdown of shops and business establishments across Greater Shillong on Monday, urging citizens to participate peacefully and stress the need for unity and collective resilience in the face of terror.

The vigil served as a call to action, a call for compassion, unity, and vigilance in times when hate seeks to divide.

The SCF will also submit memorandums to the Prime Minister and Home Minister of India through the Governor and Chief Minister of Meghalaya, urging the central government to take stern action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack.

The business community of Shillong has strongly denounced the attack, describing it as a “brutal and cowardly act of violence against innocent tourists”.

They have extended solidarity to the bereaved families and backed the proposed protest shutdown on Monday. The business leaders stated that they stand united against terrorism and demand the strictest possible action against those responsible.