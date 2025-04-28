Monday, April 28, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NIT Meghalaya clarifies on water leakage incident

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 27: Following the incident of water leakage in several rooms at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya permanent campus in Saitsohpen, Sohra, the institute on Sunday clarified that the incident occurred in the boys’ and girls’ hostels and various rooms in the administrative building.
The institute’s engineering and technical teams began cleanup operations after the rain subsided and are currently carrying out repairs.
NIT Director, Pinakeswar Mahanta, clarified that several buildings, including the administrative blocks, academic complexes, and hostels, had been completed and operational since February 1, 2025.
However, the institute denied that the structures shown in images published in The Shillong Times were incomplete, not in use, and have already been foreclosed by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.
The Director emphasized that misinformation about the institute’s infrastructure could harm its reputation and negatively impact its national and international rankings.

