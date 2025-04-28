Illegal mining: VPP wants ED to conduct raids in coal-rich districts

SHILLONG, April 27: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) uncovered rampant coal mining under inhuman conditions in South Garo Hills, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Sunday called for more such raids by the federal agency in other coal-rich districts of Meghalaya.

The party also asked the state government to have the courage to correct the wrong.

“More such ED raids should be conducted in the coal-rich districts because mining is happening also in other places, Jaintia Hills, West Khasi Hills,” said VPP MP Ricky J Syngkon who flagged the issue in the Parliament earlier.

The ED confirmed that coal is extracted rampantly in Meghalaya by following the rat-hole mining method and under inhuman conditions despite a ban in place, imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2014. During searches, ED found that about 1,200 tonnes of coal is mined every day through such means.

“How much can they deny? It has been proven. There is illegal mining and transportation. The government always denies as if people are blind. Everyone can see what is happening. How long can you deny and hide the truth?” Syngkon said.

He hoped the government will act responsibly in the interest of the state. He said nobody is going to benefit anything from this except for a few and therefore, the government should do something.

“It’s not that the state government does not know. It knows what is happening but I feel it doesn’t have enough courage to correct this wrong,” the Shillong MP said, adding, “If the government is really concerned about the future of our environment, people and the state, it should take immediate action.”

Recalling that the NGT had imposed the ban on rat-hole mining following concerns about the safety of the environment and the ecosystem, he said the illegal mining of coal resulted in further degradation of forest and environment. He said the illegal activities rendered the water of water bodies unsuitable for drinking.

“We should think about the future generation, our children. I had raised the issue in the Parliament with a lot of concerns for the future of our children,” Syngkon said.

He said he has done his part. He left the matter to the wisdom of the state and central governments.

The ED’s Shillong sub-zonal office had on Thursday conducted searches on 15 premises in South Garo Hills and Assam in connection with illegal coal mining and operation of illegal coke plants.

The raids were conducted under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in Meghalaya’s Jadigittim and Nongalbibra and Assam’s Jogighopa, Margherita and Guwahati.

The searches revealed that the coal mine owners and syndicate operators in Meghalaya coordinate with the miners in Margherita to give the impression that the coal is sourced legally.

“From the documents seized and the statement of the managers, mine owners, and labourers, it was revealed that 5-7 trucks were loaded every day from each mine. Each truck carried 12-16 tonnes of illegally-mined coal,” the ED had stated in a statement on Friday.

According to the agency, the moderate estimate of the illegal coal mined per day from the Era Aning and Goreng areas of South Garo Hills was about 1,200 tonnes, and the mine owners earned Rs 5,000-10,000 per truck after taking care of all expenses.