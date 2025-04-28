Gauhati University students’ union condemns assault of NEHU faculty

SHILLONG, April 27: The Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) of Gauhati University has expressed deep shock and dismay over the recent incident of assault of NEHU faculty Dr Alok Singh by the president of NEHUSU and his associates.

“We hold the teaching fraternity in the highest regard for their selfless service to the nation through students’ uplift,” PGSU general secretary Kaushik Baruah said in a statement on Sunday.

He said that they have been closely observing the developments, protests, and agitations at NEHU, particularly during the crucial phase of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Baruah said that they empathize with the students and are concerned about the security situation on campus, given the NEHUSU’s control over entrance gates and interference in day-to-day administration.

“We condemn the vandalisation of the Vice-Chancellor’s official residence an November 11, 2024, and the lack of action taken against the perpetrators. We demand immediate action against those involved, prosecution, and proper punishment to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” he said.

The PGSU general secretary said that if timely action is not taken, they will be forced to intervene and take appropriate action to secure the education system adding that they believe that peaceful advocacy and democratic representation are essential, and there is no room for criminal actions and vandalism.

He further requested responsible persons to intervene and prompt the government to take steps to restore normalcy, ensuring the proper implementation of NEP 2020.

“We stand for justice, swift action against perpetrators, and uplift of the quality of education with a focus on morals and ethics, free from regional bias or communal fear,” he added.