Monday, April 28, 2025
MEGHALAYA

State varsity’s Shillong campus faces legal hurdle

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, April 27: The state government has initiated the process of recruitment for Captain Williamson Sangma State University’s Tura Campus on a contractual basis for six months.
Announcing the same on Sunday, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma said the recruitment process is progressing smoothly in the Tura campus but has run into legal hurdles in the Shillong campus located at Bijni Complex, as NEHU has moved the judiciary over the matter.
Sangma clarified that NEHU has filed a case in the High Court regarding the use of the Bijni Complex, which needs to be sorted out first.
The state government is considering alternative locations for the Shillong campus, he informed.
The university, named after Meghalaya’s first Chief Minister Captain Williamson A Sangma, was conceptualised in 2011 as a state technical university aimed at affiliating technical colleges. In 2022, the state government renamed it Captain Williamson Sangma State University to allow affiliation with both technical and non-technical colleges across Meghalaya.

Previous article
Two children enthusiastically participate in the annual cleaning drive of the Lum Jingthang Committee, Seng Khasi Kmie, at Jaiaw on Sunday.
Next article
NIT Meghalaya clarifies on water leakage incident

Related articles

NATIONAL

In this image posted on X on Sunday, Assam Rifles’ first woman dog handler Riflewoman Sreelakshmi PV is seen with her dog during...

MEGHALAYA

Alarming rise in POCSO cases in East Khasi Hills

SHILLONG, April 27: A total of 86 POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases have been registered...
MEGHALAYA

Govt using Rs 546-cr ADB loan to upgrade 65 schools, 10 ITIs

NEW DELHI, April 27: A Rs 546-crore loan sanctioned by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) last year for...
MEGHALAYA

Gauhati University students’ union condemns assault of NEHU faculty

SHILLONG, April 27: The Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) of Gauhati University has expressed deep shock and dismay...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge