State varsity’s Shillong campus faces legal hurdle

SHILLONG, April 27: The state government has initiated the process of recruitment for Captain Williamson Sangma State University’s Tura Campus on a contractual basis for six months.

Announcing the same on Sunday, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma said the recruitment process is progressing smoothly in the Tura campus but has run into legal hurdles in the Shillong campus located at Bijni Complex, as NEHU has moved the judiciary over the matter.

Sangma clarified that NEHU has filed a case in the High Court regarding the use of the Bijni Complex, which needs to be sorted out first.

The state government is considering alternative locations for the Shillong campus, he informed.

The university, named after Meghalaya’s first Chief Minister Captain Williamson A Sangma, was conceptualised in 2011 as a state technical university aimed at affiliating technical colleges. In 2022, the state government renamed it Captain Williamson Sangma State University to allow affiliation with both technical and non-technical colleges across Meghalaya.