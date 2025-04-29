Bomb scare in city turns into false alarm

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 28: A bomb scare caused panic in the city after an unclaimed bag was discovered at the bus stand near Loreto Convent at Dhankheti around 6:45 pm on Monday. It, however, turned out to be a false alarm.

Police and the bomb squad quickly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

Authorities had to evacuate the surroundings and manage traffic as rumours spread that the bag contained explosives.

However, after examining the bag, the bomb disposal squad found only baby items inside.