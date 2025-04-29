Tuesday, April 29, 2025
No Pakistani citizens in EKH, Ri-Bhoi: Police

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 28: There are no records of any Pakistani nationals in EastKhasi Hills or Ri-Bhoi, police said on Monday.
East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem said that the police have not yet discovered any Pakistani national living in the district.
Ri-Bhoi Senior Superintendent of Police, Vivekanand Singh Rathore also denied the presence of any Pakistani national in the district.
Syiem stated that they are searching through their records to see if there are any Pakistani citizens living in the district.
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the central government has ordered all Pakistanis to leave the country.

