Tuesday, April 29, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Pankaj Tripathi describes his return as Madhav Mishra in ‘Criminal Justice Season 4’ as a homecoming

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Mumbai, April 29:  Actor Pankaj Tripathi is back as the beloved Madhav Mishra in the much-awaited fourth installment of “Criminal Justice – A Family Matter.” The teaser for the series has just been released, promising yet another gripping chapter in the acclaimed legal drama.

The intriguing teaser showcases Tripathi as Madhav Mishra, brimming with his signature wit and unwavering grit. This time, Mishra faces a torrid love affair and a shocking murder, raising the stakes higher than ever before.

Pankaj Tripathi has described his return in “Criminal Justice Season 4” as a true “homecoming.” In a statement, he shared, “Criminal Justice feels like homecoming to me. Every time I return as Madhav Mishra, it’s like reuniting with an old friend who still has something new to teach me.

There’s an honesty and warmth to him that audiences have held onto through every season. That love is deeply humbling. Madhav isn’t just a character I play—he’s someone I carry with me. And with each chapter, that bond only grows stronger. I’m thrilled to be back and can’t wait for fans to join us once again in the courtroom.”

Talking about the show, director Rohan Sippy stated, “It was an absolute delight to get an opportunity to return to work with Pankaj Tripathi, who has made the courtroom warrior Madhav Mishra such an unforgettable character… and yet again this season brings in a powerful new cast as well, who play off him brilliantly and shape a unique legal dramatic thriller that audiences will really engage with. We hope this builds on the great legacy that we have created with the incredible team at JioHotstar as they take the 4th season to the widest audience imaginable.”

The new season also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Mita Vashisht, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Khushboo Atre, and Barkha Singh in pivotal roles. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and directed by Rohan Sippy, “Criminal Justice Season 4” will stream from 22nd May onwards on JioHotstar. IANS

Previous article
Piyush Goyal discusses India’s opportunities with top business leaders in UK
Next article
Canada elections: Liberal Party to retain power after unintended boost from Trump

Related articles

Economy

India’s gold demand crosses 800 tonnes in 2024: Report

Mumbai, April 29: India's gold demand surged past 800 tonnes in 2024, driven by a rise in jewellery...
NATIONAL

If we think being in majority will protect us, we will be wiped out: K’taka RSS leader on Pahalgam attack

Mangaluru (Karnataka), April 29: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has stated that “if we...
NATIONAL

Meghalaya govt signs MoU for integration of Garo and Khasi language in digital platform

Shillong, April 29: In a landmark step towards linguistic inclusion and technological advancement, the Meghalaya government signed a...
News Alert

IPL 2025: With Suryavanshi’s rise, cricket in India won’t be the same again, feels Ajay Jadeja

New Delhi, April 29: Former India batter Ajay Jadeja feels that Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi's rise will...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s gold demand crosses 800 tonnes in 2024: Report

Economy 0
Mumbai, April 29: India's gold demand surged past 800...

If we think being in majority will protect us, we will be wiped out: K’taka RSS leader on Pahalgam attack

NATIONAL 0
Mangaluru (Karnataka), April 29: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)...

Meghalaya govt signs MoU for integration of Garo and Khasi language in digital platform

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 29: In a landmark step towards linguistic...
Load more

Popular news

India’s gold demand crosses 800 tonnes in 2024: Report

Economy 0
Mumbai, April 29: India's gold demand surged past 800...

If we think being in majority will protect us, we will be wiped out: K’taka RSS leader on Pahalgam attack

NATIONAL 0
Mangaluru (Karnataka), April 29: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)...

Meghalaya govt signs MoU for integration of Garo and Khasi language in digital platform

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 29: In a landmark step towards linguistic...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge