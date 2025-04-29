Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Piyush Goyal discusses India’s opportunities with top business leaders in UK

London, April 29: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held meetings with members of the Indian business delegation and other top industry leaders in the UK, and discussed avenues for greater collaboration for mutual prosperity.

The Commerce Minister is on a five-day visit to London, Oslo and Brussels this week, for strengthening India’s trade and investment relations with the UK, Norway and the European Union.

“Interacted with members of the Indian business delegation over dinner. Discussed the robust growth of our industry and avenues for greater collaboration with the UK for mutual prosperity,” Goyal posted on X social media platform. He also met Al Cook, CEO of De Beers Group, and his team to explore global trends in the gems and jewellery sector.

“We discussed India’s opportunities, sustainable practices, and growth prospects for the diamond industry,” said the minister. Goyal also met Martin Gilbert, Chairperson of Revolut, and exchanged views on the immense opportunities in India’s fintech ecosystem and the importance of partnerships with global players to drive innovation and growth.

Earlier, Goyal held a meeting with the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, J. Reynolds, to advance Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the UK. The Indian minister termed the meeting with his British counterpart “as productive” and part of the commitment to deepen the India-UK economic ties.

“Arrived in London for two days of engaging discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations. In my first engagement, held a productive meeting with the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade J. Reynolds to advance Free Trade Agreement negotiations, reinforcing our commitment to deepening India-UK economic ties,” Goyal said on X, after the meeting.

The visit started with the London leg of the trip, aimed at wrapping up the negotiations for the proposed FTA between India and the UK, as talks have entered the last lap. India and UK are looking to conclude talks for the proposed FTA sooner as international trade is expected to to face challenges on steeper tariffs from the US. There are 26 chapters in the agreement, which include goods, services, investments and intellectual property rights. IANS

