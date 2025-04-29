Tuesday, April 29, 2025
NATIONAL

Siddaramaiah loses cool at protest rally

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Belagavi, April 28: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday lost his cool and gestured angrily at a police officer on the stage, after a group of women– allegedly BJP workers–tried to disrupt his speech during a protest rally here.
The women who were among the crowd waved a black flag and raised slogans, Congress and official sources said.
Visibly upset, Siddaramaiah, summoned an Assistant Superintendent of Police rank — police officer onto the stage. Addressing him sternly, the CM said, “Come here, who is the SP? What are you doing?” The CM was seen raising his hand at the officer out of frustration, but withdrew it immediately, and then instructed him to remove those creating disturbance.
Despite efforts by AICC general secretary Raneeep Singh Surjewala and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil to calm Siddaramaiah down, he expressed his anger.
The CM was later seen questioning Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, who is from Belagavi. Siddaramaiah was addressing the “Samvidhan Bachao and Anti Price Rise Rally” here, attended by a host of Congress leaders and ministers of his cabinet.
Resuming his speech, Siddaramaiah said, “BJP and RSS will try to disturb peace like this everywhere. (PTI)

Previous article
Court extends Rana’s NIA custody

Related articles

SPORTS

Snooker: Aditya fights back to defeat Gohil 4-2

MUMBAI, April 28: Aditya Shandilya came from behind to record a 4-2 win over Rushabh Gohil in the...
SPORTS

India face uphill task against Indonesia in battle for survival

Sudirman Cup Final XIAMEN, (China) April 28: Faced with a herculean task to trump a formidable Indonesia and stay...
SALANTINI JANERA

Tura-o mikka balwa ta·rakanga, garirangko bol be·dapa

TURA: Sombar pringo, Tura aro samba jolrango mikka balwa ta·rakangaha aro bang·a biaprangon bol wa·arangni be·anirangko nikna man·aha. Mikkarang,...
SPORTS

Play suspended at Madrid Open over major power outage

MADRID, April 28: Play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament was suspended Monday due to a major power...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Snooker: Aditya fights back to defeat Gohil 4-2

SPORTS 0
MUMBAI, April 28: Aditya Shandilya came from behind to...

India face uphill task against Indonesia in battle for survival

SPORTS 0
Sudirman Cup Final XIAMEN, (China) April 28: Faced with a...

Tura-o mikka balwa ta·rakanga, garirangko bol be·dapa

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Sombar pringo, Tura aro samba jolrango mikka balwa...
Load more

Popular news

Snooker: Aditya fights back to defeat Gohil 4-2

SPORTS 0
MUMBAI, April 28: Aditya Shandilya came from behind to...

India face uphill task against Indonesia in battle for survival

SPORTS 0
Sudirman Cup Final XIAMEN, (China) April 28: Faced with a...

Tura-o mikka balwa ta·rakanga, garirangko bol be·dapa

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Sombar pringo, Tura aro samba jolrango mikka balwa...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge