Assam BJP expels 10 party leaders 

Guwahati, April 30: Assam BJP has expelled as many as 10 party leaders from the primary membership of the party for contesting the upcoming panchayat elections in the state as Independent candidates, in defiance of the party directives and violation of party discipline.

The expelled leaders are: Janata Kardong and Nabajit Neog from Biswanath; Bipin Chandra Das from Bongaigaon; Momi Saikia from Dhakuakhana; Rinku Parida from Kaliabor; Farnaz Ahmed from Nagaon, Tarunjyoti Dihingia from Tinsukia; and Jyotsna Kairi, Medina Mech Baruah and Ganesh Panika from Dibrugarh.

Confirming that the expulsions will be for a period of six years, the party’s disciplinary committee stated that contesting elections against official party nominees constituted a violation of party discipline, leading to strict action.