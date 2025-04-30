Shillong-Silchar 4-lane NH to boost NE connectivity: Assam BJP

Guwahati, April 30: The Assam BJP has welcomed the Union Cabinet’s approval to the proposal for construction of a 166-km four-lane National Highway from Shillong to Silchar at an estimated cost of Rs 22,864 crore.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, BJP state president Dilip Saikia said such a project would significantly improve connectivity and transport systems of Assam, Meghalaya and the rest of Northeast region.

Saikia expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the crucial initiative.

On the other hand, the state BJP also welcomed the Union Cabinet’s decision regarding the caste-based census to be conducted in 2025.

“This scientific and historic decision upholds a firm commitment to social justice in the country. It will ensure the development of economically weaker sections, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, marking the Cabinet’s decision as a pivotal step,” Saikia said.

He emphasised that earlier schemes and projects for the development of the economically weaker sections and marginalised communities were mostly based on assumptions and lacked data, which hindered the establishment of true social equity and the collective uplift of all societal sections.

“The 2025 census, in contrast, will enable the preparation of scientific and data-based development schemes, supported by this Cabinet decision,” Saikia said.