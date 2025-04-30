Wednesday, April 30, 2025
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Shillong-Silchar 4-lane NH to boost NE connectivity: Assam BJP

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

Guwahati, April 30: The Assam BJP has welcomed the Union Cabinet’s approval to the proposal for construction of a 166-km four-lane National Highway from Shillong to Silchar at an estimated cost of Rs 22,864 crore.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, BJP state president Dilip Saikia said such a project would significantly improve connectivity and transport systems of Assam, Meghalaya and the rest of Northeast region.

Saikia expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the crucial initiative.

On the other hand, the state BJP also welcomed the Union Cabinet’s decision regarding the caste-based census to be conducted in 2025.

“This scientific and historic decision upholds a firm commitment to social justice in the country. It will ensure the development of economically weaker sections, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, marking the Cabinet’s decision as a pivotal step,” Saikia said.

He emphasised that earlier schemes and projects for the development of the economically weaker sections and marginalised communities were mostly based on assumptions and lacked data, which hindered the establishment of true social equity and the collective uplift of all societal sections.

“The 2025 census, in contrast, will enable the preparation of scientific and data-based development schemes, supported by this Cabinet decision,” Saikia said.

Previous article
Assam BJP expels 10 party leaders 
Next article
Caste count goes official: BJP seizes agenda; INDIA bloc faces strategic recalibration

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rahul welcomes caste census decision, says Modi govt adopted Congress’ vision

New Delhi, April 30: As the Central government decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census,...
NATIONAL

Lebanese President urges stronger ceasefire oversight, calls on Israel to end violations

Beirut, April 30: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Wednesday called for strengthening the role of the committee overseeing...
News Alert

21 MLAs urged PM, HM to reinstate govt in Manipur bypassing Guv: Congress

Imphal, April 30: The Opposition Congress on Wednesday slammed 21 MLAs of Manipur for bypassing the state Governor...
NATIONAL

Change of guard in Army’s Northern Command as Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar hangs up boots

Jammu, April 30:  Amid ongoing tensions on the Line of Control with Pakistan in the wake of the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rahul welcomes caste census decision, says Modi govt adopted Congress’ vision

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 30: As the Central government decided...

Lebanese President urges stronger ceasefire oversight, calls on Israel to end violations

NATIONAL 0
Beirut, April 30: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Wednesday...

21 MLAs urged PM, HM to reinstate govt in Manipur bypassing Guv: Congress

News Alert 0
Imphal, April 30: The Opposition Congress on Wednesday slammed...
Load more

Popular news

Rahul welcomes caste census decision, says Modi govt adopted Congress’ vision

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 30: As the Central government decided...

Lebanese President urges stronger ceasefire oversight, calls on Israel to end violations

NATIONAL 0
Beirut, April 30: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Wednesday...

21 MLAs urged PM, HM to reinstate govt in Manipur bypassing Guv: Congress

News Alert 0
Imphal, April 30: The Opposition Congress on Wednesday slammed...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge