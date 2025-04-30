Wednesday, April 30, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Call for fair compensation to landowners affected by road work in GH

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

TURA, April 29: As land and houses get affected by the construction of the NH-127B from Phulbari to Tura, the Garo Hills Youth Organisation (GHYO) has called for greater transparency in the disbursement of compensation to the concerned land and house owners.
In a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) of West Garo Hills on Monday, GHYO president N Hashan, who is also an advocate, highlighted the “ambiguity and lack of transparency” in the compensation process, which he described as a matter of serious concern.
Citing provisions under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the youth leader urged the authorities to ensure that all compensation details are made transparent. “Every detail regarding the extent of land and properties acquired or demolished, and the corresponding compensation amounts awarded, should be clearly communicated to the respective owners,” he said.
He further stressed that this information must be made accessible to both the affected individuals and the general public to uphold fairness and accountability.

Previous article
SMB ensuring litter-free city
Next article
Khasi, Garo languages to be integrated in digital platforms

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

No Pakistani nationals in M’laya: Govt

SHILLONG, April 29: The state government has confirmed that there are no Pakistani nationals in Meghalaya, following a...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU staff slam police presence

SHILLONG, April 29: NEHUNSA, a key stakeholder of the university, has expressed concern over the unexpected presence of...
MEGHALAYA

Relocation issue: Govt-HPC meeting fails to end deadlock

SHILLONG, April 29: A meeting between the state government and Harijan Panchayat Committee to resolve the relocation issue...
MEGHALAYA

Professor has links with ABVP: Students

SHILLONG, April 29: The students of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) on Tuesday alleged that Dr. Alok Kumar Singh,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

No Pakistani nationals in M’laya: Govt

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 29: The state government has confirmed that...

NEHU staff slam police presence

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 29: NEHUNSA, a key stakeholder of the...

Relocation issue: Govt-HPC meeting fails to end deadlock

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 29: A meeting between the state government...
Load more

Popular news

No Pakistani nationals in M’laya: Govt

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 29: The state government has confirmed that...

NEHU staff slam police presence

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 29: NEHUNSA, a key stakeholder of the...

Relocation issue: Govt-HPC meeting fails to end deadlock

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 29: A meeting between the state government...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge