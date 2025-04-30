Call for fair compensation to landowners affected by road work in GH

TURA, April 29: As land and houses get affected by the construction of the NH-127B from Phulbari to Tura, the Garo Hills Youth Organisation (GHYO) has called for greater transparency in the disbursement of compensation to the concerned land and house owners.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) of West Garo Hills on Monday, GHYO president N Hashan, who is also an advocate, highlighted the “ambiguity and lack of transparency” in the compensation process, which he described as a matter of serious concern.

Citing provisions under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the youth leader urged the authorities to ensure that all compensation details are made transparent. “Every detail regarding the extent of land and properties acquired or demolished, and the corresponding compensation amounts awarded, should be clearly communicated to the respective owners,” he said.

He further stressed that this information must be made accessible to both the affected individuals and the general public to uphold fairness and accountability.