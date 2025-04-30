Khasi, Garo languages to be integrated in digital platforms

SHILLONG, April 29: The Meghalaya government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Digital India Bhashini Division, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday to launch and integrate the Garo and Khasi languages into the BHASHINI platform, marking a significant step towards linguistic inclusion and technological advancement, officials said.

A flagship project of the Digital India program, BHASHINI aims to create a varied and inclusive environment that cuts over linguistic boundaries by utilising state-of-the-art natural language technologies.

Already implemented in 22 Indian languages, the inclusion of Garo and Khasi will enable Meghalaya to join a select group of states making their indigenous languages digitally accessible across the nation.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Art and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh were present at the signing event.

Prominent members of the A’chik and Khasi literature societies were also in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangma expressed his pride, stating, “Who could imagine that one day, through the power of Artificial Intelligence, we would be able not only to digitally translate what we say but also what we mean? Technology today has reached a level that was once unimaginable. This step will have a profound impact across all aspects of society and governance, from grassroots communication to tourism, entrepreneurship, education, and healthcare.”

Highlighting the broader implications, he added, “This initiative will revolutionise how government departments communicate and engage with citizens. It will open new opportunities for entrepreneurs and help in making governance more inclusive and effective. I encourage everyone to use technology to forward job creation, innovation, and entrepreneurship.”

As part of the initial implementation, a State Language Mission for Bhashini has been constituted under the leadership of Chief Secretary DP Wahlang. The Mission will ensure seamless integration, research, and the continued development of digital resources for the Garo and Khasi languages, including the incorporation of distinct alphabets and dialectical nuances. The Chief Minister emphasised that while technology will facilitate overcoming challenges, it is critical to preserve the essence of indigenous languages and cultures.

“Language is our identity. Culture defines who we are. While we embrace technology, we must never forget our roots. Our government is committed to research, conservation, and documentation of the languages, cultures, and histories of all tribes and communities in Meghalaya,” the chief minister added.

Discussions are also ongoing to explore deeper historical and cultural connections between the tribes of Meghalaya and those in other regions, such as Myanmar and Cambodia, he informed.

The Khasi language has already been added to the Bhashini app and will be refined with inputs from the state. Work on the Garo language is ongoing, with data collection under way. The MoU is expected to speed up these processes.

Experts said: “The initiative is a significant milestone and step towards integration of Garo and Khasi languages with all 22 Indian languages and brings about cultural integration and intellectual exchange of ideas and thoughts. It will promote tourism and rural innovation, and last-mile connectivity and integration.”

CEO Digital India Bhashini Division, Amitabh Nag and Commissioner Secretary, IT Department, Pravin Bakshi signed the MoU for implementation of the initiative in the state. (With agency inputs)