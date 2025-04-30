Thursday, May 1, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Lebanese President urges stronger ceasefire oversight, calls on Israel to end violations

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Beirut, April 30: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Wednesday called for strengthening the role of the committee overseeing the ceasefire mechanism in southern Lebanon, urging continued international pressure on Israel to halt its violations, withdraw from occupied territories, and release Lebanese detainees.

His remarks came during a meeting with US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson, outgoing head of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, US Major General Jasper Jeffers, and incoming committee head Major General Michael Leeney, who officially assumed his duties on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by Lebanon’s presidency, Aoun emphasised that “the Lebanese army is fully carrying out its duties in the south, particularly south of the Litani River, where it continues to confiscate weapons and ammunition and dismantle armed groups.”

He cited Israel’s occupation of five strategic hills and ongoing violations as “the main obstacle to completing the army’s deployment.” Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also met with the delegation, affirming that the Lebanese army “continues to expand its deployment to fully assert control over all Lebanese territory.”

A statement released by the National News Agency (NNA) noted that Salam stressed the “need for Israel to cease its violations of the agreement and halt its attacks on various regions,” Xinhua news agency reported. Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri also met with the US delegation, warning that “Israel’s ongoing daily violations and aggressions undermine Lebanon’s path toward recovery, stability, reform, and sovereignty,” calling on the United States to “exert pressure on Israel to immediately implement the agreement aimed at enforcing UN Resolution 1701.”

For his part, Leeney affirmed that “the committee will begin holding regular meetings to monitor the situation closely.” Despite the US- and French-brokered ceasefire effective since November 27, 2024, Israeli forces have periodically carried out strikes inside Lebanon, ranging from machine gun fire and artillery shelling to air raids, some of which have resulted in casualties, according to official Lebanese reports.

Although the agreement stipulated the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, Israel has maintained a presence on five hilltops along the Lebanese border. Meanwhile, UN Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza called for immediate international support to address the devastating aftermath of the conflict in southern Lebanon, according to a statement released by the United Nations Information Center on Wednesday.

Riza made the remarks following his recent visit to Lebanon’s southern Bint Jbeil and Tyre districts. He highlighted the severe destruction of villages, health facilities, and essential infrastructure, and emphasised the urgent need for sustained humanitarian aid to restore critical services and support the region’s path to recovery, according to the statement. He also underscored the importance of addressing the deep psychological scars left by the conflict, particularly for children and families.

IANS

Previous article
21 MLAs urged PM, HM to reinstate govt in Manipur bypassing Guv: Congress
Next article
Rahul welcomes caste census decision, says Modi govt adopted Congress’ vision

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rahul welcomes caste census decision, says Modi govt adopted Congress’ vision

New Delhi, April 30: As the Central government decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census,...
News Alert

21 MLAs urged PM, HM to reinstate govt in Manipur bypassing Guv: Congress

Imphal, April 30: The Opposition Congress on Wednesday slammed 21 MLAs of Manipur for bypassing the state Governor...
NATIONAL

Change of guard in Army’s Northern Command as Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar hangs up boots

Jammu, April 30:  Amid ongoing tensions on the Line of Control with Pakistan in the wake of the...
NATIONAL

Bangladesh: Yunus slammed for ‘implementing every design’ to malign former PM Hasina

Dhaka, Apri 30: A Dhaka court on Wednesday ordered the seizure of homes and land owned by five...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rahul welcomes caste census decision, says Modi govt adopted Congress’ vision

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 30: As the Central government decided...

21 MLAs urged PM, HM to reinstate govt in Manipur bypassing Guv: Congress

News Alert 0
Imphal, April 30: The Opposition Congress on Wednesday slammed...

Change of guard in Army’s Northern Command as Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar hangs up boots

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, April 30:  Amid ongoing tensions on the Line...
Load more

Popular news

Rahul welcomes caste census decision, says Modi govt adopted Congress’ vision

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 30: As the Central government decided...

21 MLAs urged PM, HM to reinstate govt in Manipur bypassing Guv: Congress

News Alert 0
Imphal, April 30: The Opposition Congress on Wednesday slammed...

Change of guard in Army’s Northern Command as Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar hangs up boots

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, April 30:  Amid ongoing tensions on the Line...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge