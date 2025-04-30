NEHU staff slam police presence

SHILLONG, April 29: NEHUNSA, a key stakeholder of the university, has expressed concern over the unexpected presence of armed security forces on Monday.

“The deployment has caused disruptions and anxiety among the diverse communities. The university administration was not informed in advance, raising questions about communication and professionalism in academic settings. NEHU aims to foster an educational environment where open dialogue can occur among students, faculty, and staff,” NEHUNSA said on Tuesday.

It urged the university to continue upholding its commitment to the community, especially during challenging times, to maintain unity and respect.