Wednesday, April 30, 2025
MEGHALAYA

No Pakistani nationals in M’laya: Govt

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 29: The state government has confirmed that there are no Pakistani nationals in Meghalaya, following a directive from the Centre to Pakistani nationals to leave India by April 29.
East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi have no records of Pakistani nationals, and the police are currently searching through their records to determine if there are any Pakistanis living in the districts.
Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who holds the Home (Police) portfolio, stated that the state government is prepared to deal with any challenge that poses a risk from across the Bangladesh border. He expressed concern over infiltration attempts and instructed traditional heads and village authorities to cooperate with various government agencies to ensure safety.
Tynsong also discussed the issue of the porous international border, noting that there are stretches yet to be fenced, and the main issue is about land ownership and sometimes opposition from village authorities.

NEHU staff slam police presence

