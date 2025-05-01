Thursday, May 1, 2025
Centre sanctions Rs 22,864 cr four-lane high-speed corridor

By: By Our Reporter

166.80-km highway to connect Mawlyngkhung to Panchgram

NEW DELHI/GUWAHATI/SHILLONG, April 30: The Centre on Wednesday formally approved one of the single biggest greenfield four-lane high speed road corridors between Shillong and Silchar at a whopping cost of Rs 22,864 crore benefitting not only Meghalaya and Assam but also neighbouring Mizoram and Tripura.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the proposal for development, maintenance and management of the 166.80 km (NH-6) high-speed corridor from Mawlyngkhung (near Shillong) in Meghalaya to Panchgram (near Silchar) in Assam on hybrid annuity mode (HAM).
The total capital cost of the corridor is Rs 22,864 crore with a project length of 144.80 kilometres across Meghalaya and 22 kilometres across Assam.
“The proposed greenfield high-speed corridor will improve the service level for the traffic moving from Guwahati to Silchar. The development of this corridor will improve the connectivity to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and the Barak Valley region of Assam from mainland and Guwahati with substantially reduced travel distance and travel time. This will, in turn, contribute to the enhancement of logistics efficiency of the nation,” an official statement issued on Wednesday said.
“The corridor will improve connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya and will spur economic development, including development of industries in Meghalaya, as it passes through cement and coal production areas of Meghalaya,” the statement said.
“The corridor will also cater to the national and international tourists coming from well-connected Guwahati Airport, Shillong Airport, Silchar Airport (via existing NH-6) connecting Guwahati with Silchar. This would connect scenic places of tourist attraction in the Northeast and promote tourism,” it said.
The critical infrastructure project will improve inter-city connectivity between Guwahati, Shillong and Silchar traverses through Ri-Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, and East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya and Cachar district in Assam reduce congestion on the existing NH-6 and enhance transport infrastructure development in line with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.
“The project alignment integrates with major transport corridors, including NH-27, NH-106, NH-206, NH-37 providing seamless connectivity to Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Diengpasoh, Ummulong, Phramer, Khliehriat, Ratacherra, Umkiang and Kalain,” it said.
“Upon completion, the Shillong-Silchar Corridor will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, improving connectivity between Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Imphal, Aizawl and Agartala. The project aligns with the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, enhancing infrastructure while generating employment and fostering socio-economic development in Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura,” it added.
Hailing the sanction, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said the high-speed corridor from Mawlyngkhung to Panchgram will become a cornerstone for regional economic development, improving connectivity across key cities in the Northeast.
“Gratitude to the Union Cabinet led by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji for approving the High-Speed Corridor from Mawlyngkhung (near Shillong), Meghalaya, to Panchgram (near Silchar), Assam, under the Hybrid Annuity Mode,” said Sangma on his social media handles.
According to him, this vital infrastructure project will significantly enhance inter-city connectivity between Guwahati, Shillong, and Silchar.
“Traversing through Ri-Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, and East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, and Cachar district in Assam, it will help decongest the existing NH-6 and accelerate the development of modern transport infrastructure in line with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan,” he posted.
“The Shillong–Silchar Corridor is set to become a cornerstone for regional economic development, improving connectivity across key cities in the North East—Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Imphal, Aizawl, and Agartala,” Sangma added.

