Thursday, May 1, 2025
MEGHALAYA

7,085 students to appear SSLC Supplementary exams from today

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 30: As many as 7,085 students will write their Secondary School Leaving Certificate Supplementary Examination 2025 from Thursday. The exams will conclude on May 8.
The examinations will be conducted in 76 centres. There are 49 centres in Khasi & Jaintia Hills region and 27 centres in Garo Hills.
Of the total candidates, 2,235 hail from the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region, and 4,850 from the Garo Hills region.
The SSLC Supplementary Examination is a vital second opportunity for students who were unable to clear the regular SSLC examinations held earlier this year.
The Board has assured that the results will be announced within May.
The Education Department has extended its best wishes to students appearing the Supplementary exams.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri.

