Ex-Edn minister urges CM to step in to end NEHU impasse

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 30: At a time when the prestigious North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is facing a prolonged crisis, former Education minister and UDP MLA, Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to intervene and mediate between the university administration and the Ministry of Education to end the impasse.
Rymbui believes that the current situation is not just an administrative setback but is deeply impacting students’ academic prospects and the institution’s overall standing.
He emphasized the need for a peaceful and stable environment to foster academic excellence.
The confusion has left stakeholders in the dark, Rymbui said, calling for immediate, high-level intervention from the chief minister.
He made it clear that the crisis has to be resolved immediately for the future of students and the academic calendar.
Meanwhile, Cabinet minister and BJP leader AL Hek on Wednesday criticised attempts to mix education with religion, stating that any attempt to infuse religious ideologies in any university is wrong.
His statement came in the backdrop of the protests at NEHU after reports surfaced that Dr Alok Kumar Singh, who was allegedly assaulted by NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun and others, was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (APVP), a youth wing of the RSS.
Admitting that there are many religious institutions in the state, Hek said he had never come across any attempt by any group to infuse religious ideologies in a place of learning.
He expressed concern over the reported high-handedness and harassment of the NEHU faculty, saying that it goes against moral and ethical values and principles.

Court directs govt, Centre to expedite airport expansion
SWKH man held for slitting woman’s throat

