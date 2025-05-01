Thursday, May 1, 2025
MEGHALAYA

SWKH man held for slitting woman’s throat

MAWKYRWAT, April 30: A 26-year-old woman from Thangrai village in Nongnah area under Ranikor Civil Sub-Division in South West Khasi Hills District, identified as Tophibet Pariong, suffered grievous injuries after one person identified as Jacinth Sanglyne of Nongkdait village allegedly assaulted her and slit her throat.
South West Khasi Hills SP, Banraplang Jyrwa said the incident took place at around 2 pm on Wednesday at the victim’s residence at Thangrai village.
The SP informed that immediately after getting information about the incident, the team from Ranikor police station rushed to the spot and apprehended the accused from his village.
“The assault weapon (knife) was also recovered from the residence of the victim,” Jyrwa said, adding that the victim has been rushed to Mawkyrwat Civil Hospital for treatment and had been operated upon.
The SP also informed that a case has been registered at Mawkyrwat Women police station and the crime scene and fingerprint units from Shillong will reach Mawkyrwat for collection of evidence.

