VPP to present evidence of coal nexus to Centre

SHILLONG, April 30: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) is preparing to collate all illegalities discovered in illegal coal mining and transportation to present them in a clear and transparent manner to the central government for necessary action.

VPP’s Shillong MP, Ricky AJ Syngkon stated that the party will take one step at a time to address the issue, referring to the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids and Justice (retired) BP Katakey committee’s interim report on the matter.

Syngkon emphasized that the party will push for the government to take necessary action against those who have violated the NGT ban on coal mining.

The party has called for more raids by the central agency in other coal-rich districts of Meghalaya.