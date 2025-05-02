Friday, May 2, 2025
MEGHALAYANews AlertREGIONAL

Biker from Assam injured in mishap at Umkaliar in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Nongpoh, May 2: A bike rider was injured during a mishap that took place along the National Highway 3 near  Umkaliar under Ri Bhoi District at around 3 pm on Friday.

The mishap involved a Yamaha FZ motorcycle bearing registration number AS-21M-8348, riden by one Dambeswar Das, 24, son of Dhoniram Das, a resident of Khatgaon, Jaluguti Charaibahi in Marigaon district, Assam.

According to eyewitnesses, the rider, who was travelling alone from Guwahati towards Shillong, reportedly attempted to overtake a Tata Sumo vehicle. In the process, he lost control of his bike and crashed into the road divider.

Following the incident, the motorcycle was towed by a recovery vehicle and placed under safe custody at Umsning Police Station.

The injured rider was immediately shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Umsning for medical examination. The attending Medical Health Officer (MHO), upon assessment, issued a medico-legal certificate (MLC) and referred the patient to Shillong for better medical treatment.

Previous article
2-day Strawberry Festival gets on the roll at Sohliya village in Ri Bhoi
