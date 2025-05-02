Friday, May 2, 2025
MEGHALAYANews Alert

2-day Strawberry Festival gets on the roll at Sohliya village in Ri Bhoi

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Nongpoh, May 2: As part of its initiative to promote agro-tourism and enhance farmers’ livelihoods, the Meghalayan Age Limited, in collaboration with the Departments of Tourism, Agriculture, and Farmers’ Welfare, on Friday inaugurated the two-day Strawberry Festival at Sohliya village in Ri Bhoi District.

This is the second time the festival is being hosted in Sohliya, a village that has earned recognition as the “Strawberry Village” of Meghalaya.

Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi, Abhilash Baranwal, inaugurated the event in the presence of District Horticulture Officer Pranjal Datta, headman of Sohliya Ostander Lyngkhoi, along with farmers, students, and villagers.

The festival aims to promote strawberry cultivation across the state, boost the rural economy, and attract tourism to the region. A variety of strawberry-based products such as wines, jams, and juices were exhibited by participating farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said strawberry farming has proved to be a profitable venture and that the climatic conditions of the region are favourable for its cultivation. He assured that the district administration, together with the Horticulture Department and the state government, is ready to extend full support to farmers in scaling up strawberry cultivation.

He also expressed hope that Sohliya would continue to lead in strawberry farming and inspire neighbouring villages to take up the crop. The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the organisers and wished the festival a smooth and successful run.

Several farmers present at the event said strawberry farming offers an alternative source of employment at a time when government job opportunities are limited. They added that the crop yields good returns and could help uplift rural livelihoods.

A visitor from New Zealand, who has settled in the state after marrying a Khasi woman, praised the overall organisation of the event. However, he expressed disappointment over the lack of publicity, particularly in terms of informing the public about the festival’s schedule.

