Culinary festival celebrates culture, fermentation & indigenous cuisine

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 1: The vibrant Culinary Cascade Festival began on Wednesday with a ceremonial inauguration that brought together culinary experts, food entrepreneurs, and key dignitaries to celebrate Meghalaya’s rich food heritage.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the three-day food festival at Ward’s Lake. The event, which runs till May 3, is focused on celebrating local food traditions and supporting sustainable food practices.

“This festival is about promoting our traditional food while also embracing new ideas. It’s a way to support our farmers, food producers, and the local economy,” Sangma said during the opening ceremony.

He also spoke about the need to identify interventions and provide support to different restaurant owners, entrepreneurs, eatery joint owners, and farmers. He stated that tourism is not just about an event that takes place, but rather an ecosystem that needs to be created. More than 1000 crores worth of tourism projects, in terms of infrastructure creation, are being done. He urged the participants, including the general public, to become ambassadors of such programs and take the narrative beyond the walls, as the story is about every individual out there.

The Chief Minister also informed about the process of renovating and upgrading Ward’s Lake as a venue including creating a walking space including the creation of parking lots, and shops so people can get opportunities. In the initial stage, about Rs 25 crore has already been sanctioned. More than Rs 1000 crore worth of tourism projects, in terms of infrastructure creation, are being done. Another 4 five-star hotels in the next three years are in the pipeline in Meghalaya, and glamping sites in the next one year to 18 months.

He added that close to 2500 homestays are being considered. And most importantly, with the tender for the extension of the Shillong Airport having been approved, direct flights will be coming into Shillong Airport from Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, so that connectivity no longer remains an issue.

Local farmers, food entrepreneurs, and producers are showcasing organic vegetables, spices, beverages, and other homemade products. The goal is to strengthen the link between those who grow food and the people who consume it.

Philanthropist and educator Sudha Murty was also seen attending the first day of the culinary cascade at Ward’s Lake, and she appreciated the Lakadong turmeric, bay leaves and cinnamon and the packaging mentioning how these are still unknown to the larger part of the country.

The festival also features live cooking sessions by well-known chefs like Jason White, who once worked at the Michelin-starred restaurant Noma, and local chef Ahmedaki Laloo of A’origins. Visitors can watch them cook and share tips on food preparation.

Traditional Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo dishes are available, along with popular street food options like dohsnam, ktung, ramen, and boba tea. Locally brewed drinks and coffee are also on offer.

Apart from food, the event includes documentary screenings and displays of traditional cooking tools. These aim to educate visitors about the connection between food, culture, and climate.

“This is a chance for people to learn more about our roots through food,” Sangma said, encouraging both locals and tourists to join the celebration.

Organised by the state tourism department and Meghalayan Age Ltd, the festival is open to all with free entry from 12 pm to 8 pm each day. Visitors can explore a wide variety of local dishes and ingredients, as well as food influenced by international cuisines.

A standout moment of the day was the engaging panel on fermentation, where chefs and food innovators from across the region shared insights. The session was led by well-known culinary personalities like Jason White, Ahmedaki Laloo, Prachet Sancheti, Kong Nongpiur, Vanika Choudhary, Johnson Ebenezer and Dr. Emidaka Laloo. The discussions shed light on fermentation not just as a preservation method but as an essential cultural practice.

One of the most inspiring voices at the event was Nambie Jessica Marak, the first runner-up of MasterChef India Season 8. Speaking about the event, she said, “Culinary Cascade is more than just food. It’s about storytelling, textiles, ingredients and everything local. This kind of platform gives entrepreneurs a voice and brings visibility to our culture and cuisine.”

The inaugural programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Shri Cyril Diengdoh and a lively visit to the food stalls, where dignitaries and guests interacted with local food entrepreneurs showcasing indigenous delicacies. The first day of Culinary Cascade left an indelible impression, promising a flavorful journey ahead rooted in tradition, innovation, and community.