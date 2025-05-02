Friday, May 2, 2025
MEGHALAYA

FSSAI training prog under way in WGH

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

From Our Correspondent

TURA, May 1: As part of a state-wide initiative to train food handlers, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is conducting a three-day FoSTaC (Food Safety Training and Certification) programme at the Prime Hub Conference Hall, Food Craft Institute Building, Nazing Bazar, Tura.
The training, which commenced on April 30, is being organised by the Commissionerate of Food Safety, Meghalaya, Shillong, in collaboration with the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, West Garo Hills, Tura.
During the programme, Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety Tangme Ch Marak stated that the training aims to equip food handlers with the knowledge and skills to serve as Food Safety Supervisors in their respective establishments.
The course covers basic manufacturing and catering practices, along with sanitary and hygiene standards as prescribed by FSSAI.
She informed that training in the Garo Hills region began earlier in North Garo Hills, covering Bajengdoba, Adokgre and Resubelpara, as well as in South West Garo Hills, including Ampati and Garobadha, with each district hosting four-day sessions.
The ongoing four-day training in West Garo Hills, focusing on general manufacturing for establishments such as bakeries, sweet shops, caterers, fast food outlets, tea stalls and restaurants, will conclude on May 3, 2025.
Additionally, a training session for Mid-Day Meal (MDM) staff in schools will be held in Dadenggre on May 3, 2025.
The training programme for East and South Garo Hills is scheduled from May 5 to May 10, 2025. Similar sessions are also underway in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills districts.
A detailed technical session on Food Safety and Training Certification was led by Binu KN, an empanelled FSSAI trainer from Kerala, representing training partner Thiwas International Private Ltd.
He highlighted the vital role of FSSAI in helping food businesses ensure quality and safe food for consumers.
He also cautioned local food vendors against using harmful food additives like artificial colours and preservatives, urging them to maintain high standards of quality.

Previous article
RTI activist moves President, PMO, CM against ‘env violations’ in NST project
Next article
Culinary festival celebrates culture, fermentation & indigenous cuisine

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Culinary festival celebrates culture, fermentation & indigenous cuisine

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 1: The vibrant Culinary Cascade Festival began on Wednesday with a ceremonial inauguration that...
MEGHALAYA

RTI activist moves President, PMO, CM against ‘env violations’ in NST project

‘No EIA, no public hearings, no disaster planning, and mass deforestation without accountability. When even the Forest Department...
MEGHALAYA

AHAM asks govt to declare Tura as winter capital without delay

From Our Correspondent TURA, May 1: Stepping up its demand for the declaration of Tura as the winter capital...
MEGHALAYA

HNYF slams CAPF & police deployment inside NEHU campus

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 1: The Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), East Khasi Hills, has strongly criticised the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Culinary festival celebrates culture, fermentation & indigenous cuisine

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 1: The vibrant Culinary Cascade...

RTI activist moves President, PMO, CM against ‘env violations’ in NST project

MEGHALAYA 0
‘No EIA, no public hearings, no disaster planning, and...

AHAM asks govt to declare Tura as winter capital without delay

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, May 1: Stepping up its demand...
Load more

Popular news

Culinary festival celebrates culture, fermentation & indigenous cuisine

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 1: The vibrant Culinary Cascade...

RTI activist moves President, PMO, CM against ‘env violations’ in NST project

MEGHALAYA 0
‘No EIA, no public hearings, no disaster planning, and...

AHAM asks govt to declare Tura as winter capital without delay

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, May 1: Stepping up its demand...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge