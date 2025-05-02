FSSAI training prog under way in WGH

From Our Correspondent

TURA, May 1: As part of a state-wide initiative to train food handlers, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is conducting a three-day FoSTaC (Food Safety Training and Certification) programme at the Prime Hub Conference Hall, Food Craft Institute Building, Nazing Bazar, Tura.

The training, which commenced on April 30, is being organised by the Commissionerate of Food Safety, Meghalaya, Shillong, in collaboration with the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, West Garo Hills, Tura.

During the programme, Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety Tangme Ch Marak stated that the training aims to equip food handlers with the knowledge and skills to serve as Food Safety Supervisors in their respective establishments.

The course covers basic manufacturing and catering practices, along with sanitary and hygiene standards as prescribed by FSSAI.

She informed that training in the Garo Hills region began earlier in North Garo Hills, covering Bajengdoba, Adokgre and Resubelpara, as well as in South West Garo Hills, including Ampati and Garobadha, with each district hosting four-day sessions.

The ongoing four-day training in West Garo Hills, focusing on general manufacturing for establishments such as bakeries, sweet shops, caterers, fast food outlets, tea stalls and restaurants, will conclude on May 3, 2025.

Additionally, a training session for Mid-Day Meal (MDM) staff in schools will be held in Dadenggre on May 3, 2025.

The training programme for East and South Garo Hills is scheduled from May 5 to May 10, 2025. Similar sessions are also underway in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills districts.

A detailed technical session on Food Safety and Training Certification was led by Binu KN, an empanelled FSSAI trainer from Kerala, representing training partner Thiwas International Private Ltd.

He highlighted the vital role of FSSAI in helping food businesses ensure quality and safe food for consumers.

He also cautioned local food vendors against using harmful food additives like artificial colours and preservatives, urging them to maintain high standards of quality.