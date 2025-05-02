Glenn Maxwell fractures finger, likely out of IPL

Chennai, May 1: Punjab Kings’ Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is “likely” out of the Indian Premier League’s remaining matches after fracturing his finger.

Maxwell suffered the injury before PBKS’ rained out previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders in which he was dismissed for 7 continuing an underwhelming season.

He was replaced by Suryansh Shedge in last night’s clash against Chennai Super Kings that PBKS won by four wickets. “Unfortunately, Maxi’s broken his finger. He broke it just before the last game at training. He didn’t think it was too bad, but it ended up getting pretty bad. He had scans and yeah, the results weren’t great. So unfortunately for Maxi, I think it’s likely he’s out for the tournament,” Maxwell’s compatriot and PBKS teammate Marcus Stoinis told ‘Jiostar’.

Punjab head coach Ricky Ponting said the side is currently trying to figure a suitable replacement which may not be easy to find. “We will be signing some replacements at some stage,” Ponting said in the post-match press conference. (PTI)