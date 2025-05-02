GT eye quick turnaround; SRH need win for berth in playoffs

Ahmedabad, May 1: Gujarat Titans will look to bounce back from the carnage that wonder boy Vaibhav Suryavanshi inflicted on them when they face a stuttering Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Friday.

GT were left stunned when Rajasthan Royals’ Suryavanshi took the game by storm, smashing the fastest century of the season in just 35 balls and becoming the youngest ever to score an IPL ton at just 14 years and 32 days.

The eight-wicket defeat was crushing despite GT posting a formidable 209/4 but, overall, the result has not changed their position in this IPL.

The Titans are still one of the most consistent teams this season, having a well-balanced squad with depth in both batting and bowling.

The Shubman Gill-led side is currently placed comfortably with six wins from nine matches (12 points), and it needs just two victories from their remaining five fixtures to reach the magical 16-point mark — good enough to secure the qualification for playoffs.

Back at home, GT will be buoyed by their in-form top-order.

Sai Sudharsan, who continues to hold the Orange Cap with 456 runs including five fifties, has been their standout performer.

Gill (389 runs) and Jos Buttler (406 runs) also feature among the season’s top-7 run-getters, forming a formidable trio at the top despite recent hiccups.

On the bowling front, Prasidh Krishna has led the attack impressively, forming a strong pace trio alongside Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma.

In the spin department, Rashid Khan’s return to form — especially his 2/25 against Kolkata Knight Riders — is a major boost, while Washington Sundar has been a steady support option.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, GT had registered a commanding seven-wicket win over SRH in Hyderabad, built around Mohammed Siraj’s sensational spell of 4/17.

A month later, they’ll be hoping for an encore.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad have slipped into a precarious position and face a must-win scenario.

Last year’s runners-up, known for their explosive brand of cricket, have faltered badly — managing just three wins from nine matches and dropping to ninth place on the points table.

Another defeat would all but knock them out of playoff contention.

SRH’s campaign has seen fleeting sparks, particularly from openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, but consistency has been sorely lacking.

Their top-order failures have often been compounded by a fragile middle-order, with the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Ishan Kishan struggling to find form. (PTI)

Match starts at 7.30 pm