KHADC CEM, EMs meet Governor

Shillong, May 2: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Shemborlang Rynjah, along with the Executive Members of the, paid a courtesy visit to Governor C.H. Vijayashankar at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

During the meeting, Rynjah apprised the Governor of the challenges faced by the council and sought financial assistance to bolster developmental activities in the region.

Rynjah specifically requested support for the maintenance of the Khasi Heritage Village at Mawphlang and for the overall preservation and upkeep of the region’s cultural and infrastructural assets.

The CEM expressed his gratitude to the Governor for his continued guidance and assured the council’s full cooperation in working towards the welfare of the people of Khasi Hills region.

Meanwhile, Governor congratulated the CEM and his Executive Members on assuming office and extended his best wishes for their tenure.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening grassroots governance, preserving traditional institutions, and promoting inclusive development.

The Governor also highlighted the need for enhanced conservation efforts to protect the forest resources and biodiversity of the Khasi Hills region.

He stressed the urgency of maintaining ecological balance alongside development goals and informed the delegation of upcoming stakeholder meetings aimed at addressing environmental concerns in a comprehensive and coordinated manner.

In addition, the Governor advocated for the promotion of Ayurvedic medicine, turmeric cultivation, and the enhancement of beekeeping practices in the region.

During the meeting, the Executive Members briefed the Governor on the functioning of the District Council. The delegation included Winston Tony Lyngdoh, Aibandaplin F. Lyngdoh Nonglait, Powell Sohkhlet, Seiborlang Warbah, Diety H. Majaw, Pynkhrawboklin Kharjahrin, Isynei Hinge among others.